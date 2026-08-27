Seahawks Part Ways With Athletic 6-Foot-3 Linebacker

The Seattle Seahawks have dealt with quite a few injuries this week. As a result, the team has made several roster moves, including waiving a former undrafted free agent linebacker.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Seahawks waived linebacker Joseph Vaughn on Wednesday. Although the release came with Vaughn on injured reserve, his waiving doesn’t appear to be injury related.

“Vaughn seems to have recovered from his undisclosed issue and was waived from injured reserve fully healthy,” wrote The Rotowire staff. “The linebacker has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent able to sign with any franchise.”

Vaughn was an undrafted free agent last year. He entered the league after one season at UCLA during 2024.

Vaughn began this offseason with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis, though, waived the linebacker on April 30.

He joined the Seahawks on August 1 but landed on injured reserve about a week later.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds, Joseph has never played in an NFL regular season game.

Seahawks Waive Linebacker Joseph Vaughn From IR

The former UCLA linebacker didn’t sign with the New Orleans Saints. But during the 2025 draft process, he met with New Orleans, which led to Saints Wire’s Jeremy Trottier completing a profile on Vaughn.

Trottier was clearly impressed with the linebacker’s athleticism.

“Vaughn has been drawing interest from around the NFL seemingly, as can be seen in the report where he has been invited to a local prospect day and multiple meetings,” wrote Trottier. “His pro day results were impressive which has validated these meetings, posting a 4.66-second 40-yard dash, 41.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-3 broad jump, 4.18-second 20-yard shuttle, 6.82-second three-cone drill, and 21 reps on the bench press.

“That adds up to a 9.45 Relative Athletic Score.”

Vaughn didn’t get drafted even with the strong combine perhaps because his test results didn’t match his college production. In 2024, he only had eight combined tackles for UCLA.

But Vaughn didn’t spend a lot of time at UCLA. He played most of his college career at Yale, where he experienced quite a bit of success.

“Especially in 2023, where he accrued 88 total tackles (55 solo, 33 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 5 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles,” Trottier added. “On those 3 interceptions, he had 138 return yards and a touchdown as well.”

Seattle Linebacker Depth Entering Preseason Finale

The Seahawks had to place multiple potential key contributors on injured reserve this week. Vaughn wouldn’t have replaced any of those players, but it’s still interesting the team waived him apparently as he got healthy.

Seattle will have to make a lot more cuts before the end of the weekend. All NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 6 pm ET on Sunday, August 30.

First, the Seahawks will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason finale. The Seahawks will visit Kansas City on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 5 pm PT at Arrowhead Stadium.