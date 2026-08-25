Seahawks Bring Back 214-Pound RB in Slew of Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves Tuesday afternoon, one of which included the return of an undrafted free agent running back.

That undrafted free agent was Justin Jones. The Seahawks signed Jones along with offensive tackle Derrick Graham and safety Tysheem Johnson on Tuesday.

Graham and Johnson will try to help replace injured safety Bud Clark and offensive guard Mason Richman. The Seahawks placed both players on injured reserve Tuesday.

Clark and Richman each suffered injuries in Week 2 of the preseason.

Seattle signed the three free agents with the roster space created with Clark and Richman landing on IR. The Seahawks also had an open roster spot from waiving running back Anthony Hankerson on Monday.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, Jones is an undrafted free agent from Auburn. He first appeared in Seattle as part of the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player. He officially joined the roster on August 8 and played in the team’s preseason opener before getting waived.

“Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Auburn, spent time with the Seahawks earlier in camp and played in Seattle’s preseason opener, gaining 3 yards on one rush attempt,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote. “Johnson, who went undrafted out of Oregon in 2025, spent training camp and the preseason with the Bears last year, then joined Atlanta’s practice squad late in the season.”