Seahawks Cut Ties With Former Draft Pick During Training Camp: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly moving on from another member of their rapidly changing running back room.

Seattle plans to waive running back Kenny McIntosh, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on July 27. McIntosh opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the torn ACL that cost him the entire 2025 season.

The move has not yet appeared among the Seahawks’ official roster transactions as of Henderson’s report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported shortly thereafter that McIntosh had been waived.

McIntosh’s departure comes at a significant point in Seattle’s backfield competition. Zach Charbonnet is also on the PUP list, leaving first-round rookie Jadarian Price, free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson and George Holani to handle the available practice work. The battle for their starting running back job is one of the central training-camp storylines.

McIntosh, a seventh-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft, finishes his Seattle tenure with 31 regular-season carries for 172 yards. All of that production came in 2024, when he averaged 5.5 yards per attempt while playing primarily behind Kenneth Walker III and Charbonnet.

Kenny McIntosh Faced a Difficult Path Back Into Seahawks’ Plans

McIntosh had generated some optimism before suffering his knee injury during training camp in July 2025. He went down during a special-teams drill and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, ending his season before it began.

The timing of his rehabilitation complicated his chances of reclaiming a role.

Players placed on the active/PUP list can be activated during training camp, but McIntosh was unable to participate while Seattle’s other healthy backs accumulated practice snaps. The Seahawks had also invested significant resources in reshaping the position since his injury.

Walker left Seattle in free agency, while the Seahawks signed Wilson and used the final pick of the 2026 first round on Price. Seattle selected the Notre Dame running back No. 32 overall, making him the most prominent addition to a position without a healthy, established starter at the opening of camp.

McIntosh therefore needed to complete his rehabilitation and then overtake multiple healthy competitors before the regular season. Seattle’s reported decision suggests the organization was no longer prepared to wait for that competition to develop.

Jadarian Price Gets an Early Opening in Seahawks’ Backfield

McIntosh’s exit does not automatically settle Seattle’s depth chart, but it removes one potential contender while Price receives an extended evaluation.

Price took passing-game repetitions with multiple offensive groups during the Seahawks’ second camp practice, according to Field Gulls. Those snaps are notable because his receiving résumé at Notre Dame was limited, and three-down reliability could help determine how quickly Seattle trusts him with a substantial NFL workload.

The rookie is not running unopposed.

Wilson signed with Seattle after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He rushed for 502 yards and four touchdowns on 103 attempts in 2024, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Holani also has experience in Seattle’s offense and contributed as both a running back and returner during the Seahawks’ 2025 championship season.

Those players now have the immediate advantage of being available.

Charbonnet remains an important part of Seattle’s longer-term plan, but he is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered during the divisional round of the playoffs. Should he remain on PUP when the regular season begins, he would be unavailable for at least the opening four games.

That uncertainty raises the stakes for every camp repetition Price, Wilson and Holani receive.

McIntosh once looked like he could become part of Seattle’s solution after flashing efficiency in limited work. Instead, his injury and the organization’s subsequent investment at the position left him on the outside of an increasingly important competition.

The Seahawks still need to determine who will lead their backfield while Charbonnet recovers. Their reported decision on McIntosh makes the group less crowded — and gives Price’s early opportunity even more significance.