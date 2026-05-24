Seahawks Encouraged to Add $101 Million Lineman in ‘No-Brainer’ Move

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have many roster weaknesses but right guard remains one of them. But veteran guard Kevin Zeitler remains unsigned in NFL free agency as a potential upgrade.

On Saturday, Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Ernesto Cova argued the Seahawks shouldn’t hesitate to sign Zeitler. Such a move would send Anthony Bradford to the bench.

Cova referred to adding Zeitler as “a no-brainer move.”

“Even at the ripe age of 36, Zeitler continues to perform at an above-average level. While he won’t pop up on the film, that’s usually a good thing for guards, and he’s coming off drawing the 11th-highest Pro Football Focus grade last season (74.5),” wrote Cova.

“The Seahawks don’t have many weak links on their roster, but Anthony Bradford has yet to live up to the expectations … The Seahawks have the money and the need, so this is an obvious fit.”

Zeitler has made 213 starts in his NFL career. Over his 14-year career, he’s earned about $101 million according to Spotrac.

The 36-year-old has been a very reliable guard for several different playoff teams. In 2023, he earned a Pro Bowl nomination with the Baltimore Ravens.