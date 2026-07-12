Khosla Family Get Strong Message After Record Seahawks Sale

On July 11, the Estate of Paul G. Allen announced that the Khosla family has agreed to purchase the Seattle Seahawks. Moreover, the group is led by San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla.

As for the financial terms of the sale, Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported, citing multiple league sources with knowledge of the situation, that the selling price would be $9.612 billion, a record for an NFL franchise.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks,” said Vinod Khosla on behalf of the Khosla family. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere.”

Now the major question surrounding Seattle is: What type of owners are the Seahawks getting? While that will play out over time, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard offered the Khosla family a suggestion on how they can continue the Seahawks’ run of success over the last decade and a half.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about this ownership group,” Huard said in a July 11 video. “We hardly know even the front-runner very well. So I guess my reaction is, please be like your predecessor.

“Please be like Paul and Jody and the Allen family and the trust. Be totally committed to this team and do whatever it takes to win.”

Khosla Family Given Key Points to Keep Seahawks’ Success Going

Moreover, Huard went on to spotlight several key points that made the Allens successful owners during their tenure in Seattle. If the Khosla family were to follow these points, which have led to two Super Bowls, then they’d continue this run of success as the group now takes over.

“I think one thing that has become abundantly clear over the decades of following the Allen leadership is they really don’t care about anything else but their players, their coaches, their staff, the organization, and about winning and giving them every resource and tool to do so,” Huard added. “The bar is set incredibly high.

“The Allens have been one of the best ownership groups and organizations over the decades because of their leadership and commitment. And I hope more than anything else that this new Seahawks regime takes a page, or I don’t know, 100 pages, out of the Allen playbook about what it means to be great owners.”

The Future Looks Bright for Seattle Amid Ownership Change

Meanwhile, Mike Salk of Seattle Sports doesn’t see Khosla or anyone in his group wanting to make drastic changes that will disrupt what the front office is doing coming off a Super Bowl championship.

“I would imagine he’s not going to want to make a whole lot of changes to an organization that has been incredibly successful,” Salk said in a July 11 video from Seattle Sports. “… The future, I guess, would be bright. We’re going to wait and find out and learn a lot more about Khosla over the course of the next weeks, months, and obviously years.”