Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Pays Tribute to Kippy Brown After Death

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined the growing list of football figures mourning longtime NFL assistant Kippy Brown following Brown’s death at age 71.

Wilson shared the Seahawks’ memorial for Brown to his Instagram Story and added a personal message honoring the coach who was part of Seattle’s staff during the quarterback’s first three NFL seasons.

“One of the all time greatest. We will miss you brother,” Wilson wrote. “Thanks for being who you are! Forever.”

Wilson signed the message, “Love, 3.”

The tribute connects two members of one of the most important eras in Seahawks history. Brown served as Seattle’s wide receivers coach from 2010 through 2014, meaning he was on Pete Carroll’s staff throughout Wilson’s first three seasons and during the Seahawks’ victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Kippy Brown Helped Develop Russell Wilson’s Early Seahawks Supporting Cast

Brown did not coach Wilson’s position, but his work with Seattle’s receivers had a direct impact on the young quarterback’s supporting cast.

The Seahawks credited Brown with helping develop undrafted receivers Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse into starters and key contributors. Golden Tate was also part of Brown’s position group during Wilson’s first two seasons.

Those receivers became central pieces of a Seattle offense built much differently than many of the NFL’s highest-volume passing attacks.

Baldwin led the Seahawks with 89 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in their 43-8 Super Bowl XLVIII win over Denver, while Kearse also caught a touchdown. Brown retired after the following season, when Seattle returned to the Super Bowl.

Baldwin also credited Brown with having an impact that went well beyond technique or football.

“For me as a young person to have him as my rookie coach, I know I would not have been the player I was if it wasn’t for Kippy,” Baldwin told Seahawks.com.

Baldwin added that Brown helped shape him as both a player and a man.

Wilson’s tribute reinforces how strongly Brown was regarded inside that Seahawks locker room more than a decade after their championship run ended.

Seahawks Remember Brown as a Mentor From Their Championship Era

Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered a similar remembrance after Brown’s death.

Carroll told Seahawks.com that Brown “was a great friend to everybody” and recalled the positive presence he brought to the organization. Carroll also described Brown as someone teammates and colleagues wanted to be around.

Brown’s football career stretched far beyond Seattle.

He spent 22 seasons as an NFL assistant and worked for seven NFL franchises, including the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Seahawks. His coaching résumé included work with Hall of Fame receivers Andre Johnson and Calvin Johnson.

Before coaching, Brown also made history at Memphis. He became the first Black quarterback to play for the school, competing there from 1974 through 1977 before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1978.

His final NFL stop became one of his most successful.

Brown arrived in Seattle at the beginning of the Carroll era and left after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Wilson arrived midway through that five-year run, helping turn the Seahawks into champions.

More than a decade later, Wilson’s message made clear the impression Brown left behind.