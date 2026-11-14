Klint Kubiak Speaks out on Facing Seahawks in Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks will aim to build upon their dominating victory against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. But Week 10 will also be another Super Bowl reunion for the Seahawks.

Seattle will visit its former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

In typical coaching fashion, though, while speaking to reporters Friday, Kubiak didn’t place anymore emphasis on facing the Seahawks than other opponents. Kubiak stressed that’s the case for his assistants as well.

“The more experience you have in the NFL, the more you treat them all the same,” Kubiak told the media. “It’s going to be an important game because it’s the next game for us.

“Obviously, see a lot of people with a lot of extremely strong bonds that I’ll have forever that I’m so grateful to see and and say hello to, and then, it’s game time.”

The Seahawks will square off versus the Raiders on Sunday, November 15. Kickoff is set for 1:05 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium.

Seahawks to See Familiar Offensive Coaches in Week 10

The Seahawks already faced their reigning Super Bowl MVP in Kenneth Walker III during Week 7. Seattle will now battle against its Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator.

The Raiders also have two other 2025 Seahawks assistants. Former Seattle quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is the Las Vegas offensive coordinator. Rick Dennison, who was the Seahawks run game coordinator last year, is the Raiders offensive line coach.

Kubiak seemingly spoke for himself and the two assistants when he said the Seahawks were just another opponent.

It’s certainly an important game for both clubs, though, as the two teams try to keep pace in the wild card race of their respective conferences.

Who Will Hold Edge in Intriguing Seahawks-Raiders Showdown

While their previous relationships might not be a distraction, the question of who holds the edge still remains.

Kubiak was a terrific offensive coordinator for the Seahawks last year. In 2026, he has the Raiders ranked eighth in points scored.

But his former boss, Mike Macdonald, has the Seahawks playing very well defensively again this campaign. Will he know how to stop what Kubiak likes to do or will the offensive playmaker know how to exploit the defense he used to see every day in practice?

Notably, the Seahawks shut down Walker in his return to Seattle. Macdonald and his defense held Walker to a season-low 36 rushing yards.

Notably, though, Kubiak will be making a change behind center to rookie Fernando Mendoza. The 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick will start his first contest in the league after the Raiders traded veteran Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings this past Tuesday.