Seahawks Eyeing ‘Intriguing’ 6-Foot-4, 254-Pound Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks never seem to stop looking for pass rushers. The Seahawks gave an edge rusher a look with a tryout ahead of Week 7.

According to the NFL transaction wire, former Los Angeles Chargers fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard visited the Seahawks for a tryout Tuesday.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds, Kennard was an early Day 3 selection for the Chargers just a year ago. Los Angeles picked Kennard at No. 125 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In five games with the Chargers last season, he had two combined tackles. Kennard played 80 snaps on defense in those five contests.

The year before, Kennard was a star edge rusher for South Carolina in the SEC. His strong production during the 2024 campaign turned him into an NFL draft pick.

“Edge defender with reams of 2024 production to sift through. Kennard keeps his long frame clean with well-timed punches and has plus range as a playmaker,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He can be slippery when he finds edges in either phase. He is frequently knocked off-balance at contact points, though.

“He will create pressure with his get-off and length alone but needs less predictable rush patterns and more hand skill to beat NFL tackles. He fits as a wide nine-technique, where he can avoid early contact and create rush momentum.”

During his lone season at South Carolina, Kennard posted 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also had three forced fumbles and one pass defense.

Behind that production, Kennard won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award. He also received the Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defender in college football.

Locked on Seahawks host Dan Viens called the tryout “intriguing” on social media Tuesday night.

Intriguing tryout. Kennard at one time was considered a first-round prospect and I thought he had a good week at the Senior Bowl in 2025. https://t.co/y89Q37jpLh— Dan Viens 🎙 (@DanViensNFL) October 21, 2026

Seahawks Host Edge Rusher Kyle Kennard for Tryout

Getty Edge rusher Kyle Kennard starred in one season at South Carolina.

The Seahawks don’t have a significant need along the edge. The Seattle defense leads the NFL in net yards allowed per attempt. The unit is also ranked top 10 in sacks and sack percentage.

Through six games, five different Seahawks defenders have multiple sacks. Ernest Jones, Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams have three sacks each.

But as Viens put it, Kennard is an intriguing prospect the Seahawks could develop on their practice squad.

NFL teams typically sign players they invite in for tryouts the same day or week. So it’s worth keeping an eye on the Seahawks to see if they add Kennard to the organization in some capacity.

An Atlanta native, Kennard started his college career at Georgia Tech. In four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he posted 21.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Amazingly, he just about matched that sack total in his lone year with the Gamecocks.

But Kennard showed improvement every year at Georgia Tech. In 2023, which was his final one with the Yellow Jackets, he had six sacks, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. He also forced two fumbles.

The Chargers waived Kennard with an injury designation before the 2026 regular season started. He has been a free agent since then.