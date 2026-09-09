Ex-Seahawks Starter Joins Cowboys in Late Move Before Season Opener: Report

Guard Laken Tomlinson appeared to be on the verge of not being on an NFL roster for Week 1 for the first time in more than a decade. But the former Seattle Seahawks starting guard found a new role just before the start of the 2026 season.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported Wednesday the Dallas Cowboys signed Tomlinson to their practice squad.

“Laken Tomlinson, who was a first-round pick in 2015, has been added to the Cowboys’ practice squad,” wrote Machota. “The interior offensive lineman has started 162 of the 173 games he’s played in for the Lions, Jets, Seahawks and Texans.”

Tomlinson started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left guard during the 2024 campaign. That was Mike Macdonald’s first season as head coach in Seattle.

Last season, Tomlinson played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He hasn’t been on a roster since Baltimore’s 2025 campaign ended in January.

Former Seahawks Guard Laken Tomlinson Joining Cowboys Practice Squad

Getty Former Seattle Seahawks starting guard Laken Tomlinson joined the Dallas Cowboys practice squad Wednesday.

The Cowboys are adding Tomlinson as they try to replace Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith.

A 2023 second-team All-Pro guard, Smith will begin the 2026 regular season on injured reserve. Tomlinson will offer veteran experience as a potential replacement from the practice squad.

With modern practice rules, the Cowboys could promote Tomlinson from the practice squad on game days. That gives him an avenue to play even though he’s not on the active roster.

It’s not clear, though, whether the Cowboys will consider that strategy for Week 1. Dallas opens the regular season against the New York Giants in just four days.

But even if he’s not ready for Week 1, NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported Smith could miss 4-6 weeks. Backup interior lineman T.J. Bass appears to be in line to replace Smith barring a practice squad promotion.

Tomlinson began his career as a first-round pick for the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent just two years with the Lions, but he became a successful starter with the San Francisco 49ers.

In San Francisco, Tomlinson made the Pro Bowl during the 2021 campaign. He also spent two years with the New York Jets before coming to the Seahawks.