Wild Pete Carroll Story Emerges From Seahawks Rival

Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, but his legacy lives on in the NFC West. One the Seahawks’ rivals is skeptical that Carroll played a continuous prank on their team during away games.

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead revealed the team had some curious hotel arrangements during their past trips to Seattle. During a May 1, 2025, interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Snead noted that during at least two trips to Seattle, the Rams stayed at the same hotel as a “furry convention.”

“I do know this, not only have we shared a hotel in Seattle with a furry convention, I think we’ve done it now twice,” Snead revealed. “I think it’s been twice. I might be wrong. … Let me tell you this, too. You think about football, it’s September. It’s October. It’s November. You get to December football and you really need a lift.

“And just think you’ve been traveling to the same hotel. … There’s some doldrums going on. Then you show up in the lobby there and all of a sudden, you know what, we got a second wind to finish this thing out.”

Rams GM Les Snead Thinks Ex-Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Pranked the Team With Hotel Stay

Seahawks fans may be wondering how this bizarre story relates to Carroll. Eisen noted that the move sounds intentional by the Seahawks.



Wild: Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll used to purposely put the Rams team up in hotels with Furry Conventions 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/57JHK61Vs1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 8, 2025

“I’ve heard of teams trying to get the road team off their game by pulling a fire alarm at four in the morning in the hotel,” Eisen responded. “This is next level, because if it’s twice now, the Seattle Seahawks are doing this to you, Les. I gotta be honest with you, straight up.

Snead later revealed that he believes Carroll was behind some of the pranking with the hotel setup.

“That was back in the Pete Carroll era, so,” Snead added with a smile. “You know, this seems like something Pete might do. … Game theory. You know, there’s always some gray area in the game theory.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll Plans to Keep Seattle Area Home

Fans may never know if this was a purposeful prank pulled off by the Seahawks, or a random coincidence for the Rams. Carroll has now moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders, so the AFC West teams may want to be on guard during away games.

Jokes aside, Carroll still feels connected with Seattle, even if he is now wearing silver and black. During the NFL combine in February, Carroll revealed that he and his wife plan to keep their home in the Seattle eastside suburbs.

“Yeah, still home,” Carroll said of keeping the Pacific Northwest home, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. “I never would have known, had I not been hanging around the area this year, how much of a connection we have made with the community and the people.

“The fans and the people that I’ve met running through the airports and in the streets — wherever we’re going — have been so gracious. And it’s had such an obvious effect on me of how we did relate through the time we were together. And I’m really grateful for that. I’m really grateful for that.”