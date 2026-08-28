Seattle Seahawks Get 3-Word Message From Leonard Williams After Extension News

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams had plenty to celebrate after securing his future with the franchise, but his message afterward suggested he views the new contract as something other than a finish line.

Williams posted an Instagram carousel on August 28 chronicling memorable moments from his time in Seattle, culminating with a photo of him signing his new contract alongside his family.

His caption required only three words.

“Not done yet✍️,” Williams wrote.

The Seahawks’ official Instagram account responded with an emotional-face emoji.

The post came one day after Seattle announced a multi-year extension for Williams, whom head coach Mike Macdonald called a “foundational player” for the organization. ESPN reported that the deal is worth $90 million over three years, keeping one of the NFL’s premier interior defenders in Seattle well beyond the upcoming season.

And the final image in Williams’ carousel put a personal exclamation point on the deal. Williams sat at the signing table with his family, including his infant son, Zion, who was also with him when the contract became official Thursday.

For a player who has openly discussed how much Seattle has come to mean to him, the image fit the message.

Leonard Williams Says Seahawks Have Given Him a Home

Williams’ Instagram post echoed what he said immediately after completing the extension.

Seattle acquired Williams from the New York Giants during the 2023 season, and what initially looked like a short-term move has instead turned into one of the defining transactions of the Seahawks’ current era.

Williams said Thursday that remaining with the organization “means so much to me,” adding that he and Seattle’s leadership had a vision when he previously re-signed with the club and still have more they want to accomplish.

During his press conference, Williams also spoke about Seattle’s family-oriented culture, the city and its fans and acknowledged that the possibility of finishing his career with the Seahawks is appealing.

“To continue my career here feels amazing,” Williams said.

That context makes “Not done yet” more than a celebratory Instagram caption.

At 32, Williams could have been headed toward another major career decision after the 2026 season. Instead, Seattle removed that uncertainty and retained a veteran who has played some of the best football of his career since arriving in the Pacific Northwest.

Seahawks Made Williams a Long-Term Piece of Championship Defense

The Seahawks had plenty of football reasons to make that commitment.

In 2½ seasons with Seattle, Williams has totaled 22 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits, according to the team. He earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past two seasons and was a second-team All-Pro in 2025.

His value goes beyond the box score for Macdonald.

“He’s a foundational player to our club from when we got here,” Macdonald said after the extension, praising both Williams’ performance and what he brings as a teammate.

Seattle is coming off a Super Bowl championship, giving Williams’ carousel another layer of meaning. Some of the images represent what he and the Seahawks have already accomplished.

The last one represents what comes next.

Williams will now have an opportunity to chase more of those moments without questions hanging over his future. And judging by the message accompanying his post, he considers Thursday’s signature the beginning of another chapter rather than the culmination of his run in Seattle.