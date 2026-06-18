Seahawks Get Blunt Leonard Williams Take Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks have issued a couple of contract extensions this offseason, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derick Hall receiving new deals to remain in the Pacific Northwest for the foreseeable future.

All eyes are on Devon Witherspoon and his situation to see if the Seahawks get an extension done before the 2026 NFL season starts. However, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz believes Seattle should reach an extension with veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Williams, who turns 32 on June 20, is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. As a result, Schatz believes Williams should be a priority for the Seahawks.

“The Seahawks need to be careful here, because Williams will be 32 this season and there might be a decline coming soon,” Schatz wrote in a June 18 article. “However, he’s still playing at a high level, with seven sacks last season. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2025.

“According to ESPN Research, he has drawn a double-team on 66.6% of pass-rush snaps, fourth among all interior defensive linemen. Williams’ contract voids in 2027, making him Seattle’s biggest free agent for next offseason. Why not get him in for another couple of seasons right now?”

Seahawks Can Make Tough Decisions to Let Players Walk

Williams was a key player for the Seahawks last season, playing 810 total snaps, leading to a 75.3 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 58 total pressures, eight sacks, 36 hurries, and 14 QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, the veteran recorded 39 solo tackles.

Seattle’s front office showed this offseason that it can make difficult decisions by letting several key players from its Super Bowl-winning team move on to greener pastures.

Players like Coby Bryant, Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, and Boye Mafe all left via free agency. As a result, it will be interesting to see at what lengths doe the Seahawks go to keep Williams.

Although the Seahawks can appreciate what players do for the team, in the end, the team’s front office knows it can’t keep everyone and can make these tough decisions.

Leonard Williams on Seattle Being Overlooked

Even though the Seahawks know it’s a business and need to separate emotions, keeping Williams would mean holding on to a leader on the defense, which is arguably the best in the league. Moreover, he’s integrated himself into the city.

Despite the national media focusing on the Los Angeles Rams due to their offseason moves, Williams noted that he’s fine with most overlooking Seattle as a repeat Super Bowl champion.

“I think that’s something that we have out here in Seattle,” Williams said on June 11 on NFL Network. “Playing in the Pacific Northwest, we feel like we get overlooked a lot of times.

“So I feel like we already kind of have a chip on our shoulder and even after winning the Super Bowl, we’re still not considered favorites. So I think that’s definitely stacking some chips on everybody’s shoulders and we’re just saying, ‘You know, watch out.'”

It will be interesting to see whether a team can get a deal done that works for both sides, ensuring the team can keep this type of leader.