Seattle Seahawks Star Leonard Williams Makes Major Announcement

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams is giving fans a new way to follow him away from the field.

Williams, who is known by the nickname “Big Cat,” announced the launch of his YouTube channel in a short introductory video, telling viewers that the channel will not be limited to football. Instead, the Seahawks veteran said he plans to show more of his off-field life and interests.

“What’s up everybody, it’s Big Cat Leonard Williams, defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks,” Williams said in the video. “I’m excited to get my YouTube channel started.”

Williams then made clear that the channel is designed to go beyond game-day content.

“This channel is not just about football,” Williams said. “It’s about me showing you my passions outside of the game.”

Among the topics Williams mentioned: spearfishing, agriculture, trading-card games, Magic: The Gathering and his broader TCG collections.

For Seahawks fans, the announcement is a small but revealing window into one of the team’s most important defensive players. Williams is listed by the Seahawks as a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle and remains one of the franchise’s veteran anchors on the defensive line.

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Leonard Williams Is Showing Seahawks Fans a Different Side

The most notable part of Williams’ announcement was not simply that he is joining YouTube. Plenty of athletes have launched channels, podcasts or personal brands.

The more interesting part is what Williams chose to highlight.

Rather than pitch the channel as an all-access Seahawks diary, Williams leaned into hobbies that fans may not immediately connect with an NFL defensive lineman. Spearfishing and agriculture are not typical football-content categories. Neither is a trading-card collection built around TCGs and Magic: The Gathering.

That gives the channel a chance to feel more personal than a standard athlete vlog.

Williams closed the video by asking fans to “like, comment and subscribe” and said he plans to share more with viewers soon.

It also fits with how Williams has become one of Seattle’s most distinctive personalities. He has long carried the “Big Cat” nickname, and the new channel appears built around that identity: part football player, part outdoorsman, part collector and part personality.

Williams Remains One of Seattle’s Key Defensive Veterans

The timing also matters because Williams is not a fringe player trying to build an audience from the outside. He is one of the biggest names on Seattle’s defense.

The Seahawks acquired Williams from the New York Giants during the 2023 season, and he quickly became a major part of the defensive front. Seattle later kept him on a three-year, $64.5 million contract, according to Spotrac.

Williams delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. The Seahawks’ official bio notes that he finished that season ranked first among NFL interior linemen in sacks and tackles for loss, with 11 sacks and a career-high 16 tackles for loss.

He remained productive in 2025 as well, with the Seahawks listing him for 61 total tackles and 7 sacks in 17 games.

That production is the football backdrop for the YouTube launch. Williams is not only offering fans a hobby channel; he is doing it while still carrying real weight on the Seahawks’ defensive line.