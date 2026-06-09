Seattle Seahawks Announce Cut of Recently Signed Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from rookie wide receiver Levi Wentz before he could make it to training camp.

Seattle announced on Monday, June 8, that Wentz was waived in a corresponding roster move after the team signed veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart. Wentz had joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, but Seattle needed a 90-man roster spot for Hart, a 31-year-old lineman with 108 NFL games and 75 career starts.

The cut does not qualify as a major shakeup at receiver, but it is still a reminder of how quickly the back end of an NFL roster can shift before minicamp. Wentz was trying to turn a post-draft opportunity into a longer stay in Seattle. Instead, the Seahawks chose to use that roster spot on offensive line depth.

Wentz, listed by ESPN as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from Pittsburgh, spent the 2025 college season at Kansas. He posted 16 catches for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per reception.

That production gave Wentz enough of a profile to earn an NFL look, but undrafted receivers usually need either an immediate special teams role or a standout offseason to survive deep roster competition. Seattle’s decision came before mandatory minicamp, which runs June 9-11 after the team wrapped up OTAs.

Seahawks Cut Levi Wentz to Add Bobby Hart

The most important part of the move is not that Seattle cut Wentz. It is that the Seahawks wanted another experienced offensive tackle in the building before minicamp.

Hart was originally a seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in 2015. The Seahawks highlighted his experience as a former Cincinnati Bengals starting right tackle, including back-to-back seasons in which he started all 16 games in 2018 and 2019. Seattle also noted that Hart spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 10 games with eight starts.

That explains why Wentz became the roster casualty. Seattle has more immediate use for another veteran body on the offensive line than for an undrafted receiver fighting from the bottom of the depth chart.

Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander also noted that Wentz’s departure leaves four players from Seattle’s initial seven-man undrafted free agent class still on the roster. That does not mean Wentz cannot resurface elsewhere, but it does show how narrow the margin is for UDFAs once teams begin adjusting their rosters for camp needs.

Wentz Was the Cost of Seattle’s Offensive Line Insurance

For Wentz, the move cuts short his first Seahawks opportunity. For Seattle, it is a practical roster decision.

The Seahawks did not have to choose between a proven receiver and a veteran tackle. They chose between keeping an undrafted rookie wideout on the 90-man roster or adding a lineman who has started 75 NFL games. That is the kind of decision teams make constantly in June, especially when they are trying to get through minicamp with enough healthy offensive linemen.

Wentz’s best path back into the NFL may come through another team with a thinner receiver room or a later Seattle reunion if injuries change the roster math. For now, the Seahawks’ priority is clear: more offensive line depth before the next phase of offseason work.

Hart may only be a camp competition addition, but he gives Seattle a veteran option at a position where teams rarely feel comfortable with their depth. Wentz’s exit is the corresponding move, but Hart’s arrival is the reason the transaction matters.