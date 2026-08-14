Lions Get Trade Idea for Seahawks’ $4.1M Veteran to Fill Big Need

The Seattle Seahawks could have a player who could be useful to the Detroit Lions, who lost Cade Mays to injury. Detroit will be without Mays for eight to 10 weeks due to a broken wrist. As a result, could the Lions explore a potential trade before the start of the 2026 NFL season?

One player who could be on their radar is Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi, who is in the final year of a four-year, $4,156,456 rookie contract.

Chris Landers of FanSided sees Oluwatimi being a trade chip for Seattle to dangle to any team needing offensive line help. In his trade idea, Landers sees the Lions sending a 2027 fifth-round pick to acquire Oluwatimi.

“Oluwatimi is hardly a Pro Bowler; Pro Bowlers don’t come available this time of year, especially not for Day 3 picks,” Landers wrote in an Aug. 13 article. “But he has started 13 games over his first three years in the league and didn’t look totally out of place, and as a former fifth-round pick who’s still just 27, there’s ostensibly some upside remaining.

“Buried behind Jalen Sundell on the depth chart as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, the Seahawks could well be tempted to get something for him while they can — and he introduces one more variable into a position battle that could use it.”

Lions Wouldn’t Need to Overpay in Trade for Olu Oluwatimi

Moreover, trading for Oluwatimi wouldn’t be a panic trade and wouldn’t require overspending to fill the hole left by Mays until the center returns to the Lions’ offensive line.

“The Lions don’t need to get desperate in the wake of losing Mays to a broken wrist that’s expected to sideline him for eight to 10 weeks,” Landers added in his article.

“Even the conservative end of that timeline would have Detroit’s new starting center missing just the first five games of the regular season, and there should be enough talent on this offense to stay afloat in the meantime.”

Last season with the Seahawks, Oluwatimi played 312 offensive snaps, leading to a 55.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he allowed eight total pressures in pass protection and was flagged for two penalties.

Seahawks Insider Gives Blunt Update on Leonard Williams

Oluwatimi isn’t the only player on the Seahawks entering the final year of his contract, as Leonard Williams also has an uncertain future. Williams is in the final year of a three-year, $64.5 million contract he signed with Seattle in 2024.

While speaking on Seattle Sports, ESPN’s Brady Henderson recently provided an update on the Williams contract extension.

“[A contract extension] is something they have discussed,” Henderson said during his July 29 appearance on Seattle Sports. “I don’t think you have those discussions unless they want to do a deal. So, I do think something gets done.

“I have no idea on the timing of that, but just hearing him talk about it and knowing the situation, I think you can logically look at it and say, ‘Okay, he’s in the last year of his deal. He’s an older player, but he’s still playing at an exceptionally high level. He’s a guy who, I think it’s been pretty clear over the years, takes really good care of his body.'”