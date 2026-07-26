Seattle Seahawks Secondary Could Look Different After Mike Macdonald Comments

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is giving Noah Igbinoghene more than an opportunity to earn a backup job during training camp.

The veteran cornerback could help determine how Seattle structures portions of its defense.

After the Seahawks’ first camp practice, Macdonald said Igbinoghene is “right in the thick of things” in a secondary that underwent meaningful offseason changes. He also indicated the competition could affect which personnel packages Seattle uses in 2026.

“We don’t have to be in the same personnel groups that we did last year,” Macdonald told reporters. “We just got to let them kind of — let the play speak to us and tell us what’s best for us.”

That makes the battle more significant than a straightforward competition for one vacant position.

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Noah Igbinoghene Has an Opening in Seahawks Secondary

Seattle signed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract in March after Riq Woolen departed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, has appeared in 69 games with 17 starts during stops with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Seattle’s official analysis of the signing highlighted his ability to play outside cornerback or in the slot.

That versatility could be particularly valuable to Macdonald.

Devon Witherspoon’s ability to move between alignments already gives Seattle flexibility. The Seahawks must now identify which combination of cornerbacks best complements Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and a safety group led by Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori.

Macdonald stopped well short of naming Igbinoghene a starter, but he made clear that the 26-year-old has entered camp with a legitimate opportunity.

“Noah’s doing a great job,” Macdonald said. “He’s right in the thick of things. Got a great opportunity.”

The coach described the group as a “new secondary” with different faces and potential role allocations.

Seahawks Could Adjust Packages After Riq Woolen’s Exit

Woolen’s departure removed a long, experienced outside cornerback from the defense. Seattle responded by signing Igbinoghene and drafting Julian Neal in the third round, followed by seventh-round cornerbacks Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby.

The Seahawks listed Igbinoghene, Neal, Fuller and Dansby among the primary additions competing at cornerback. The organization identified the third-cornerback job as one of its major training-camp questions.

Macdonald’s comments suggest the Seahawks will not necessarily ask one player to reproduce Woolen’s exact responsibilities.

Seattle could instead alter how frequently it uses certain nickel or dime combinations, move Witherspoon according to the matchup or divide the available work among players with different strengths. That is an inference from Macdonald’s remarks, not a declared schematic change, but his reference to different personnel groups makes the possibility notable.

The approach is consistent with his broader message about the 2026 team.

Macdonald repeatedly emphasized that the Super Bowl champions should not assume they will operate exactly as they did last season. Roughly 30% of the roster has changed, he estimated, and the coaching staff has also undergone turnover.

The cornerback competition offers one of the clearest examples of what that reset could mean on the field.

Igbinoghene’s draft status and experience will not decide the job. Neither will Seattle’s previous deployment of its defensive backs. Macdonald appears willing to let the camp performances determine both who plays and how the Seahawks arrange the secondary around them.

That gives Igbinoghene an opportunity to change more than his own place on the depth chart.