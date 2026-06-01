Seahawks Land Major Take Involving Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The Seattle Seahawks have a target on their back as the Super Bowl champions heading into the 2026 NFL season. Moreover, the Los Angeles Rams were stifled by the Seahawks, and now they have made a move to try to get over Seattle.

On June 1, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the Browns are finalizing a trade that would send Garrett to Los Angeles.

In return, the Rams are sending two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and other draft compensation. As a result, could Seattle make a move at some point between now and the NFL trade deadline later this year?

On the June 1 edition of “Bump & Stacy,” Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus believes that the Seahawks have to respond eventually to the Rams’ trade for Garrett, floating out the name of Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby.

“If [the Seahawks] were interested in Myles Garrett, then I think you go to your second option,” Bumpus said. “And who’s your second option? We were talking off the air. You’ve got [Joey] Bosa, who’s still out there, and you have Maxx Crosby, who’s still out there.

“If I had to pick between the two, I think Maxx kind of fits a bit smoother up here in the Northwest. I’m kicking the tires. I’ve got to look at them. But yeah, I think you’ve got to try to counter that somehow.”

Are Seahawks Still the Best Defense in the NFL?

Nonetheless, Seattle Sports’ Curtis Rogers countered that the Seahawks did have the best defense in football, without any big names, and questioned whether the Rams can overtake them even with the addition of Garrett.

“Even with this addition of Myles Garrett, does that turn the Rams into the best defense in football?” Rogers said in that same segment. “Is that a group that overtakes the Seahawks in that? I mean, they’ve got names, they’ve got a lot of flash and pizzazz on that side of the ball, but let’s be mindful of the Seahawks still having one of the best units in all of the game.”

Does Seattle Need Big Names at the Edge Position?

The Seahawks didn’t have any big names on defense and stood their ground as several pass rushers have switched teams in the last year, from Garrett to Micah Parsons. Seattle’s reluctance to part ways with any draft capital proved right with a Super Bowl, and they might feel that having a collective group suits head coach Mike Macdonald.

“You look at last year when a lot of people wanted them to make a move for Trey Hendrickson or for Micah Parsons, the Seahawks stood pat, and I think got a little bit of criticism for that because it was like, well, when is a pass rusher of this caliber ever going to come on the market?” Rogers added. “And you looked at what the Seahawks had on their defensive line last year. Obviously, we did not know what the 2025 season was going to be.

“We looked at it, and I was like, ‘It feels like it’s still kind of lacking.’ Come to find out, it was one of the best defensive lines in the game, and the Seahawks had the best defense in football, and they rode that to the Super Bowl, where it is like, let us remember now the Seahawks had the best defense in football a year ago without Myles Garrett.”