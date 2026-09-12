Malik Davis Injury Sparks Trade Idea Between Cowboys, Seahawks

Could the Seattle Seahawks be a potential trade partner with the Dallas Cowboys after their running back room was hit with an injury right before Week 1?

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Sept. 11, citing a source, that Malik Davis is scheduled to have surgery on Sept. 12 after suffering a hip injury on Sept. 11 and was carted off the field. Initially, Dallas ruled Davis out for its Week 1 game, but now, with the surgery, the team is placing him on injured reserve.

The Cowboys did sign running back Israel Abanikanda to the active roster from the practice squad. As a result, Dallas will likely look to what they have in-house for now before exploring any trade options to replace Davis’ production.

Nonetheless, could Dallas look at Seattle’s running back situation and secure one player? Randy Gurzi of Seahawks on SI believes Emanuel Wilson would be a potential trade option for the Cowboys.

“Seattle might not be incredibly deep at the position either, but they have enough confidence in Jadarian Price and George Holani that they might be willing to move on from Emanuel Wilson,” Gurzi wrote in a Sept. 12 article. “There were whispers throughout camp that the former Green Bay Packer wasn’t a lock for the 53-man roster.

“While he made the initial cut, Wilson had just three yards on two attempts in Week 1. Wilson hardly saw any action on offense and had zero snaps on special teams. Ideally, the RB3 would typically help on special teams, but that wasn’t the case with Wilson.”

What Could the Seahawks Get for Emanuel Wilson?

Wilson has played four seasons for the Green Bay Packers and the Seahawks, recording 244 carries for 1,086 yards, 30 catches for 170 yards, and scoring eight touchdowns, per StatMuse.

As for what it could take to grab Wilson from the Seahawks, Gurzi believes that a late Day 3 pick might be enough for the Cowboys to trade to have more depth at running back.

“The Seahawks wouldn’t get much in a trade for Wilson, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t listen. Dallas doesn’t have a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, but they might be willing to part with their sixth-rounder to bring in the extra depth.”

Furthermore, while Wilson is the Seahawks’ RB3, that will change soon once Zach Charbonnet returns from his knee injury. As a result, Seattle could look to grab a late pick for a player who will likely see his playing time cut drastically by midseason, barring injuries.

Mike Macdonald Gets Blunt About Jadarian Price’s NFL Debut

Speaking of the Seahawks’ running back situation, Jadarian Price made his NFL debut in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Price ran for 52 yards on 10 carries, including two runs of at least 10 yards. His longest run went for 13 yards against the Patriots’ run defense.

He also averaged 5.2 yards per carry and recorded a PFF run grade of 67.5. Despite not putting too much on Price’s plate, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was happy with what he saw and gave a one-word description to sum up the running back’s Week 1 performance.

“Decisive,” Macdonald said during a Sept. 11 appearance on Seattle Sports. “I thought he ran the ball really well. Maybe there are a couple of plays that I’m thinking where we can talk about maybe improving a little bit situationally, but I thought he had a really good start and I’m excited about him.

“He should be proud of himself going in there with no preseason reps and taking care of the football, staying square, and making decisive cuts. I thought that was really cool.”