Marcus Freeman Gives Seahawks Clear Outlook on Jadarian Price

The Seattle Seahawks will be counting on Jadarian Price to fill the production left behind by Kenneth Walker III and, to an extent, Zach Charbonnet, who will miss the early part of the 2026 NFL season as he remains on the PUP list.

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

While speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shared his expectations for Price in his rookie season with Seattle.

“I remember having a conversation with him after the season saying, ‘Hey, you can come back here and be RB1, get all these carries and show the NFL what you do with the opportunity to be RB1,'” Freeman said during an Aug. 31 appearance.

“Obviously, he went to the NFL and still became a first-round draft pick. So now it’s going to be interesting to see him do it at that level. I’m as confident in him because of the way he works. Jadarian Price is a team-first guy, but will work tirelessly to be the best version of himself.”

Seahawks Give Jadarian Price Chance to Succeed in NFL

Moreover, Freeman believes Price will find success in the NFL because of the situation he’s walking into. The first-round pick has the supporting cast to hit the ground running this season.

“He’s on a great team with a great coach, and his running backs coach is Thomas Hammock, who was the head coach of Northern Illinois.

“I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, and he reached out after they drafted him and maybe had many campus said he’s everything you told me he was going to be. I’m excited to see what the fruits of his labor become here in his first year as a rookie in the NFL.”

Jadarian Price Showed Promise During Training Camp

Price is a rookie, but he was drawing promising praise during training camp. Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser recently shared what he saw from Price that could determine whether the rookie is ready for this major role.

“You’ve got Jadarian Price, who was a backup to Jeremiyah Love, obviously, at Notre Dame,” Nemhauser told Ari Meirov in an Aug. 7 video. “Doesn’t have a lot of miles or wear and tear from being a backup. And he has just been a star in the first part of training camp… There’s kind of two big questions for Jadarian Price: Is he a good receiver? Because he didn’t do much catching of the football. And can he pass protect?

“I can tell you everything I’ve seen [in training camp] is he’s going to be a very good receiver. The pass protection looks like a real work in progress. So I think that could be something that limits when he can be on the field, might have some effect on what kind of plays they can run when he’s on the field.”