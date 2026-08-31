Seattle Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Announces Career News

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch has a new national gig nearly two decades after Applebee’s played an unlikely role in introducing his personality to football fans.

Lynch is starring in a new Applebee’s advertising campaign promoting the restaurant chain’s O-M-Cheese-adilla Burger, which launched nationally on August 31. The partnership reunites Lynch with a brand connected to him since before his 12-year NFL career ever began.

Applebee’s announced the new menu item on August 31, with Lynch announcing it too on his Instagram, describing it as an expanded version of its longtime Quesadilla Burger. The burger includes bacon and Pepper Jack cheese and arrives in a skillet of molten queso and melted Cheddar, along with tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and cilantro. It is being offered for a limited time as part of the chain’s 2 for $25 menu.

But for Seahawks fans, the more interesting part of the rollout is the person Applebee’s chose to sell it.

Marshawn Lynch Reunites With Applebee’s Nearly 20 Years Later

Long before “Beast Mode” became synonymous with Lynch’s bruising runs in Seattle, Applebee’s helped provide an early glimpse of the personality that would make him one of the NFL’s most recognizable players.

In promotional material accompanying the new campaign, Applebee’s pointed back to Lynch visiting one of its restaurants before he became a household name. The company is now billing the new partnership as something of a full-circle moment nearly 20 years later.

The commercial leans fully into Lynch’s delivery.

Much of the spot revolves around how to pronounce “O-M-Cheese-adilla,” playing off the difference between the Spanish pronunciation of “quesadilla” and the familiar Americanized “dilla.” Lynch repeatedly insists that the burger is a “dilla” while another diner attempts to correct him.

Lynch eventually turns his attention to the food itself, pointing out the bacon and Pepper Jack cheese before delivering the verdict in his own style.

“It’s a dilla, baby,” Lynch says in the commercial.

Applebee’s said fans should expect additional Lynch content on his and the company’s social media channels during the season.

The partnership also extends a campaign Applebee’s began earlier in 2026. The company introduced its original O-M-Cheese Burger in January and later added more cheese to the item in April. Its new O-M-Cheese-adilla version takes the existing Quesadilla Burger and adds the skillet of queso and Cheddar.

Lynch Remains One of Seahawks’ Most Recognizable Former Players

The fact that Lynch is fronting a national campaign years after his final NFL appearance speaks to the staying power he built during his career, particularly in Seattle.

Lynch earned five Pro Bowl selections, was a first-team All-Pro and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks. He finished his NFL career with 10,413 rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns and was selected to the NFL’s All-2010s Team.

His first Seattle stint ended after the 2015 season, but Lynch made one final memorable comeback in December 2019 after injuries depleted the Seahawks’ backfield.

Seattle brought him back for the final regular-season game and postseason. Lynch scored four touchdowns in three games during that abbreviated return, giving Seahawks fans one final stretch of Beast Mode before his playing career ended.

Now, almost seven years removed from that comeback, Lynch is still finding his way onto national television.

Only this time, nobody is asking him to run through a defensive line.

He just has to settle how you pronounce “dilla.”