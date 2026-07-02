Marshawn Lynch Sends Emotional Message After Chris Johnson’s ALS News

Marshawn Lynch answered Chris Johnson’s call, and added a message that went beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge.

The former Seattle Seahawks star took part in the revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge after Johnson, the former Tennessee Titans standout known as CJ2K, publicly challenged Lynch and other former NFL players to join the cause. In the video, Lynch acknowledged Johnson directly and made clear the moment was about more than a viral social media trend.

“I stand with you. I’m here for you,” Lynch said in the video.

The response came just days after Johnson revealed on “Good Morning America” that he has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ABC News reported that Johnson was diagnosed in 2025 and has been using a speech-generating device as the disease has affected his ability to speak.

That context is what makes Lynch’s video land differently. This was not just a nostalgic callback to the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge. It was one of the most recognizable running backs of his generation answering another former star running back during a deeply personal fight.

Marshawn Lynch Answered Chris Johnson’s Direct Challenge

Johnson is trying to bring the Ice Bucket Challenge back as a way to raise awareness and support for ALS research. The Associated Press reported that Johnson challenged Lynch, LenDale White and Adam “Pacman” Jones to participate after seeing another Ice Bucket Challenge video posted in his honor.

For Seahawks fans, Lynch’s involvement gives the story a direct Seattle connection. Lynch remains one of the most beloved players in franchise history, and his public appearances still carry weight because they are usually unmistakably his: short, blunt and difficult to separate from the emotion underneath. He also carries a massive following and major platform to spread messages, so lending his clout to Johnson’s cause is notable.

Johnson’s nickname, CJ2K, came from his 2009 season, when he rushed for 2,006 yards and became one of the most explosive players in NFL history. The AP noted Johnson finished his career with 9,651 rushing yards across stints with the Titans, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Lynch and Johnson were never teammates, but they were linked by era, position and reputation. Both were defining NFL running backs at a time when the position still carried star power. Lynch was the bruising force behind Seattle’s Super Bowl run. Johnson was the speed threat who could change a game in one cut.

Now, Lynch is using his platform to stand publicly with him.

Chris Johnson Is Using His Diagnosis to Push ALS Awareness

Johnson’s diagnosis has quickly become one of the NFL’s most emotional offseason stories. ABC News reported that Johnson described the diagnosis as a shock and said the disease progressed faster than he expected.

The Ice Bucket Challenge originally became a massive social media movement in 2014. According to the AP, the campaign raised an estimated $135 million in the United States and $220 million worldwide for ALS-related causes.

Johnson is now trying to recreate some of that momentum with the help of the football community. That is why Lynch’s response matters beyond Seahawks nostalgia. When a player with Lynch’s visibility participates, it pushes the challenge in front of a much wider audience — including fans who may not have seen Johnson’s original interview or his request for support.

It also gives the story a human center. Johnson’s public comments have focused on awareness, urgency and the reality of living with a disease that has no known cure. Lynch’s video does not need to over-explain that. His message to Johnson was simple enough to carry the moment.

“I stand with you. I’m here for you.”

For a Seahawks audience, that is the lane: a franchise icon showing up for another NFL great at a moment when the football world has been asked to pay attention.