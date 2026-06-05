Seahawks Get Maxx Crosby Trade Proposal After Myles Garrett News

The Seattle Seahawks do not need to chase the Los Angeles Rams just because their NFC West rival made a blockbuster move for Myles Garrett.

But if general manager John Schneider wanted to answer that trade with a swing of his own, Field Gulls named Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby as the boldest possible target.

Field Gulls’ Alexandre Castro listed Crosby among potential Seahawks trade targets after the Rams acquired Garrett, writing that “there is no bigger swing than Maxx Crosby” if Seattle wanted a direct response to Los Angeles’ move. The proposal was not framed as a current report that the Seahawks and Raiders are negotiating. It was presented as an aggressive option if Seattle decides its already-strong defensive front is one more star away from becoming overwhelming.

That distinction matters.

The Seahawks are not trying to patch a broken defensive line. Their official depth chart already lists Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu as key front-seven pieces. Crosby would be a luxury move, but not an empty one. He would give Mike Macdonald the kind of game-wrecking edge presence that can change protection plans before the ball is even snapped.

Maxx Crosby Would Be Seattle’s Clearest Answer to Myles Garrett

The Rams’ Garrett trade changed the tone of the division. Cleveland finalized a deal sending Garrett to Los Angeles for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

That is the kind of move contenders make when they believe the window is open now.

Seattle’s counter does not have to be a mirror-image blockbuster. The Seahawks can argue they already have enough defensive line depth to compete with anyone in the NFC. Williams remains the interior centerpiece, Murphy gives Seattle high-end young talent inside, Lawrence adds veteran edge experience and Hall is part of the long-term rush plan.

Crosby would change the conversation from “deep” to “terrifying.”

The Raiders list Crosby as ranking first among NFL defensive linemen in tackles for loss since 2019, fourth in quarterback hits and tied for fourth in sacks during that span. He also had 10 sacks in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference.

For Seattle, the appeal is easy to see. Crosby’s motor, edge-setting and pass-rush production would fit a Macdonald defense built around pressure, multiplicity and forcing offenses into bad answers.

The Failed Ravens Trade Is the Real Context

The Crosby idea is more realistic now than it would have sounded a year ago, but not because he is suddenly cheap.

The key piece of context is Baltimore’s failed attempt to acquire him. NFL Network reported in March that the Raiders were trading Crosby to the Ravens for the No. 14 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a 2027 first-round pick, but the deal was contingent on the new league year. ESPN later reported that Baltimore backed out after medical concerns arose during Crosby’s physical.

That history creates two competing truths.

One: Las Vegas already showed a willingness to discuss a Crosby trade for a massive return.

Two: any team pursuing Crosby now would have to do its own medical work and decide whether the risk justifies the cost.

That is where Seattle would need discipline. A first-round pick plus additional compensation might be easier to stomach than two first-rounders, but Crosby would still be one of the most expensive defensive trade targets in football.

Crosby’s Contract Makes This Complicated for Seahawks

The Field Gulls proposal noted the possibility of Crosby seeking a top-of-market extension, but Crosby already signed a major deal with Las Vegas. Spotrac lists him on a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed and a $35.5 million average annual value.

That does not make the contract easy. It just changes the question.

For Seattle, the issue would be whether Crosby’s salary and guarantees fit the rest of the roster plan. The Seahawks would have to weigh Crosby against future extensions, premium draft capital and the reality that pass-rushers with medical flags can become expensive risks quickly.

Still, the football fit is difficult to dismiss.

If Seattle lined up Crosby with Williams, Murphy and Lawrence, protection plans would become a weekly problem for opponents. Slide toward Crosby, and Williams gets cleaner interior chances. Help inside, and Crosby gets isolated. Try to chip both edges, and Macdonald can attack with simulated pressure and coverage disguise.

That is the real argument for the move.

Not that Seattle is desperate. Not that the Seahawks must react emotionally to the Rams. But if Schneider believes the roster is close enough to justify a championship-window trade, Crosby is one of the few available-or-nearly-available names who would actually move the ceiling.

The Seahawks should not force the deal.

They should absolutely know the price.