Seahawks Named Best Fit for Mammoth Former 1st-Round Pick

Any holes the Seattle Seahawks had on their roster this offseason the team quickly filled in NFL free agency and the 2026 draft. As the NFL opens training camp, the Seahawks potentially have the most complete roster in the league. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use an upgrade, which veteran guard Mekhi Becton might be.

Entering August, Becton remains unsigned in NFL free agency. On Friday, NFL.com’s Grant Gordon identified the Seahawks as the best fit for the huge interior lineman.

“Right guard has been a problem spot for the Seahawks for some time,” Grant wrote. “Seattle is expected to run it back with returning starter Anthony Bradford, who is likely to be pushed by fifth-rounder Beau Stephens.

“Becton has the experience to be an instant upgrade as a stop-gap until Stephens can find his way to bona fide starter status or another year goes by with a better chance to find a suitable starter in the draft.”

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds, Becton began his career at left tackle. The New York Jets selected the lineman at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton successfully transitioned to guard with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 but struggled with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

He has made 59 starts in his six-year NFL career. Of those starts, 29 of them have come at guard.