Seahawks Receive Clear Message on Kenneth Walker III Decision

The Seattle Seahawks decided to let Kenneth Walker III walk this past offseason after the Super Bowl LX MVP signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. Nonetheless, the Walker decision resurfaced after his Week 1 performance against the Denver Broncos.

Walker played 47 snaps on offense, leading to an 88.5 offensive grade from PFF. On the ground, Walker had 23 carries for 173 rushing yards while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt and one rushing touchdown.

Moreover, the Chiefs running back’s longest run was 60 yards, which resulted in his touchdown, and four of his carries led to runs of 10-plus yards. In the passing game, Walker recorded three receptions for 18 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

While some will question Seattle for letting Walker walk, BBC Sheffield journalist and NFL writer Rob Staton isn’t one of them, saying the team shouldn’t regret its decision because Seattle needed to use the money elsewhere.

“What I would plead to anybody who’s listening to this is, let’s not do this every single time that Ken Walker has a good game,” Staton said during a Sept. 15 appearance on Seattle Sports. “He’s a really good running back; he’s a good player. He’s playing for the Chiefs. There’s going to be an optimal situation for him in a lot of games this year to run the ball successfully because they’ve got some good offensive linemen.

“You’ve got the threat of Patrick Mahomes, and they’re going to be ahead in games and turn to the running game. If he stays healthy, he’s going to have a good season, but you’ve got so many players that you have to sign.”

Seahawks Had to Pay Other Players Over Kenneth Walker III

Staton argues that if the Seahawks had paid Walker, they wouldn’t have had enough money to sign Leonard Williams and Derick Hall to contract extensions. In free agency, Walker secured a three-year deal with a $43.05 million base value and $28.7 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon were always going to get paid, but it’s the second-tier players behind the stars that might not be in Seattle long-term if the team chose to pay Walker.

“Inevitably the Jaxon Smith-Njigbas and the Devon Witherspoons were going to sign,” Staton added. “But can you do a Leonard Williams contract extension now if you’ve paid Ken Walker? I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. Derick Hall had to be re-signed. Let’s not forget that one because, at the moment, you look at next season: Is Uchenna Nwosu going to be here? Don’t know.

“DeMarcus Lawrence says this is his last season. Is Dante Fowler going to be here next year? As of right now, if you had Derick Hall going into free agency as well next year, you’d have a serious problem off the edge. You had to get that signing done.”

Seattle Has Other Players They Need to Pay Next Offseason

Furthermore, Staton notes that the Seahawks have other players on the horizon that they need to pay.

“Then you’re looking at next season, AJ Barner is going to get paid because look at Michael Mayer’s deal with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Staton said. “Tucker Kraft just got paid. That range for his pay is going to be huge.