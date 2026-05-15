Seahawks Abruptly Release Rookie Wide Receiver Who Failed to Disclose Injury

The Seattle Seahawks just released two players, including one with a rarely-used designation. Following the draft, Seattle signed seven undrafted free agents, players the Seahawks wanted to take a look at in minicamp and perhaps training camp as well, but weren’t ultimately selected in the draft itself.

Now, the Seahawks have moved on from two of those players. Former Cal Poly WR Michael Briscoe was waived with a failure to disclose physical condition designation, per Aaron Wilson, meaning he hit some sort of injury from the team when they signed him. The Seahawks also waived former TCU ED Devean Deal.

In five seasons at Cal Poly, Briscoe totaled 87 receptions for 1,776 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 89 rushing yards and a touchdown across nine attempts, while throwing for 23 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on four passes.

In corresponding moves, the Seahawks signed two undrafted free agent wide receivers: Indiana State’s Rashad Rochelle and Toledo’s Trayvon Rudolph.

The Seattle Seahawks Drafted Immediate Starters and Contributors

One of the toughest parts of winning a Super Bowl is the fact that you usually can’t “run it back” as easily as everyone wants to. When you have a special collection of players and coaches, some are bound to move on for more money or bigger roles. It’s a natural consequence of having a team that good. The franchise that win consistent are able to reload to battle all that attrition.

Former Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak is now the head coach of the Raiders. RB Kenneth Walker III is in Kansas City, S Coby Bryant is in Chicago, CB Riq Woolen is in Philadelphia, and ED Boye Mafe is in Cincinnati. All of those players were key starters during Seattle’s Super Bowl run. How will they respond?

Well, they reloaded through the draft, at least in part. With Walker’s departure, Seattle had a big hole at running back. So they drafted Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price in the first round to fill Walker’s enormous shoes. With Bryant gone, the Seahawks needed a safety. So they drafted TCU’s Bud Clark in the second round, a true playmaker on the back end.

Drafting for need isn’t always a good approach, but the Seahawks got good players who should help their team in a time of need.

The Seahawks Will Have to Fight to Repeat as NFC West Champions

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Forget the Super Bowl for just a moment: the Seahawks face a brutal battle for their own division once again in 2026. The NFC West was the best division in football last season, and it looks to have gotten even better for this upcoming season.

The Rams look like the team to beat after adding a ton of talent at cornerback, while the 49ers should be healthier and ready for another run at the division. Seattle will have its work cut out for it.