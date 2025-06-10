Seahawks Reward All-Pro Talent With Record Breaking Extension

The Seattle Seahawks have had to field some far-fetched questions concerning the future of certain positions, but one area that they will have no questions for moving forward is at punter, where Michael Dickson, who is set to enter his eighth year in the NFL, has signed a lucrative four-year extension with the organization – per Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks announced they signed punter Michael Dickson to a four-year extension today. Dickson, a one-time Pro Bowl selection, was entering the last year of his deal. So he’s now signed through 2029. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 10, 2025

“The extension is worth $16.2 million with $10.2 million guaranteed and a max value of $16.7 million,” per Henderson’s sources on ESPN, “The new deal will again make Dickson the NFL’s highest-paid punter, a distinction he also held after signing his last extension in 2021.”

Michael Dickson Becomes The Highest Paid Punter In NFL History

Although Dickson has not been given his plaudits in the form of post-season awards; the Seahawk has not made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl team since his rookie year back in 2018, where he made both, Dickson has remained one of the top punters in the game for many years.

Just this past season – despite being, once again, passed over for awards by numerous organizations – Dickson ranked as Pro Football Focus’ highest graded punter with a stellar grade of 93.7.

Given that Seattle has not played in many high profile games for the best part of the last decade, it is not shocking that the Australian former All-American has failed to capture the off-the-field respect he deserves from media and fans alike.

But, the main thing that matters is how he is valued by the team – and given he will now be the highest paid punter in NFL history for the second time, it is unlikely he will be feeling too bad about the odd missed Pro Bowl.

What Is The State Of The Seahawks’ Special Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season

On the punting end – unsurprisingly – things are looking strong in the Pacific North West.

The Seahawks ranked third in net punt yards per game. Yet, they fell behind only the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears, who had the 28th and worst (32nd) offenses in the league, and thus were continuously needing to punt.

Seattle also ranked fourth in net punt yards/attempt, with just Detroit, Jacksonville and Houston ahead of them.

The field goal unit was not quite hitting that same mark, as 2-time Pro Bowler, Jason Myers, came 15th in field goal percentage (amongst players with at least 10 attempts). However, the extra point conversions continued to provide jitters for player who has struggled with that element of the game over the course of his career, with Myers ranking 29th in the NFL with 92.5% – despite beating his career average of 92.1%.