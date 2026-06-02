Seahawks Day 3 ‘Sleeper’ Turning Heads Early in OTAs

Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks didn’t enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a lot of capital. But they used what picks they had to maximize value all over the draft board.

One of the final selections the team made could prove to be the most valuable — cornerback Andre Fuller.

SI on NFL Draft’s Justin Melo suggested Fuller could be one of the biggest sleepers of the 2026 NFL Draft. Melo included Fuller on a list of five seventh-round picks teams “will regret letting slip.”

“The Seattle Seahawks drafted three cornerbacks and it wouldn’t be shocking if Andre Fuller developed into the most impactful one. The former Toledo standout has NFL-ready size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Fuller ran a 4.49 and leaped a 10-foot-9 broad jump at the NFL Combine,” wrote Melo.

“Fuller was productive in 2025, notching 12 pass breakups. He’s a productive corner with adequate length and a competitive, physical mindset at the catch point. Fuller has advanced eyes in coverage and plays a technique-forward game.”

Nothing Fuller has done at offseason workouts is likely to change Melo’s opinion. SI on Seahawks’ Michael Hanich argued at the end of last week the seventh-round rookie has stood out at the team’s offseason workouts.

“He already fits the mindset of the team’s Dark Side Defense of being an aggressive defender,” wrote Hanich. “His effort and ability to make big plays are already translating to the NFL, as Fuller was seen picking quarterback Drew Lock during the team period and returned for a significant amount of yards.

“This was while Fuller was in zone coverage, a scheme that he is more comfortable with as opposed to man-coverage.”

At Toledo, Fuller posted 49 combined tackles, including 2.5 for loss, with 11 pass defenses and one interception as a senior. He had 16 pass defenses and 78 combined tackles in 41 career college games.

The Seahawks drafted Fuller at No. 236 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Andre Fuller Impressing at Seahawks Offseason Workouts

Fuller was one of two “young players” that Hanich wrote has been impressive at Seahawks offseason workouts. The highlight of the cornerback’s offseason so far was intercepting veteran quarterback Drew Lock in practice.

During his college career, Fuller only had one interception. But if he plays in the right scheme, it seems possible the Toledo product could offer more at the next level.

Fuller could be a versatile prospect as well.

“If he can become a more dedicated tackler, a conversion to safety could be a consideration,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Fuller’s Potential as a 2026 NFL Draft Seventh-Round Sleeper

As a seventh-round choice for a team with one of the deepest defensive rosters, Fuller is going to have to keep excelling to earn a roster spot. But it’s pretty clear Melo wouldn’t be at all surprised if that happens.

Fuller made Melo’s seventh-round sleeper list as the only cornerback. New York Jets‘ VJ Payne was the only other defensive back.

Including Fuller, the Seahawks picked three cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Counting Fuller, two of those cornerbacks were seventh-round choices.

Seahawks third-round rookie cornerback Julian Neal will likely get the first crack at significant playing time. But Fuller could push for a role if he continues to excel at offseason workouts.