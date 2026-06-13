3 Former Seahawks Set to Start Together for New Football Team

The Canadian Football League will continue the early part of its schedule Saturday night. When the BC Lions take the field against Saskatchewan Roughriders, so will three former players for Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks.

The official BC Lions X account posted the depth chart for the team’s season opener on June 13. CFL talent evaluator Rob Rang responded to the post, writing on social media that three BC Lions defensive starters used to play for the Seahawks.

Those BC Lions players are defensive end Levi Bell, defensive tackle Jonah Tavai and nickel back Deontai Williams.

Three former Seahawks – DE Levi Bell, DT Jonah Tavai and nickel Deontai Williams – starting for the Lions in our opener tomorrow. https://t.co/fhUsvlNBjO — Rob Rang (@RobRang) June 12, 2026

Williams and Tavai were each undrafted free agents for the Seahawks. Williams spent the 2022 summer with Seattle before getting cut in August.

Tavai took his shot with the Seahawks the following offseason. Seattle, though, released Tavai with an injury designation early in training camp.

Bell was an undrafted free agent for the Baltimore Ravens the same year as Tavai in 2023. Ironically, the Seahawks signed Bell in July 2023 when they released Tavai.

Bell spent most of the 2023 campaign on Seattle’s practice squad. The Seahawks waived the defensive end the following May.

3 Ex-Seahawks Defenders Set to Start for BC Lions

All three players had very short stints in Seattle. The average Seahawks fan probably doesn’t remember them.

Still, it’s pretty cool to see three former Seahawks together on the same defense in the CFL. They will be starting together too.

Williams has been playing in the CFL since 2023. He is entering his second season with the Lions this summer. In the team’s season opener, Williams will be facing his former team. He played for the Roughriders from 2023-24.

Bell joined the Lions last August. He made the jump to Canada after three stints with the Michigan Panthers in the USFL. Bell was also with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2024 preseason.

Tavai didn’t play for another team after the Seahawks waived him in July 2023 until signing with the Lions in 2024.

The BC Lions are opening the season Saturday night at Saskatchewan. Kickoff is at 7 pm ET.

Mike Macdonald’s Defense Entering 2026 Training Camp

When those three defenders experienced their brief time with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll was still Seattle’s head coach. So Macdonald can’t lay claim to helping their development.

But Seahawks general manager John Schneider can. He signed all three players after their college careers ends.

Macdonald and Schneider are hoping to develop an undrafted free agent or two this summer. The Seahawks signed seven undrafted players, including three edge rushers.

After the 2026 NFL Draft, Seattle did add veteran Dante Fowler. But the team lost Boye Mafe in free agency. That’s led some pundits to speculate an undrafted edge rusher in Seattle could make an impact.

Former Northwestern edge rusher Aidan Hubbard is the best bet to earn a roster spot. He received the most guaranteed money in his contract out of all seven undrafted players for the Seahawks.

Fellow edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. ranked second in total guarantees.

Defensive lineman Uso Seumalo is a prospect who has performed well at times for the Seahawks this offseason. He is another undrafted free agent to watch entering training camp.