Seattle Seahawks HC Makes Cooper Kupp Admission Amid Sam Darnold Struggles

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for answers after another frustrating loss, and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been brought into the conversations about how to fix things.

Head coach Mike Macdonald revealed Monday, October 19, that Kupp participated in a series of discussions with quarterback Sam Darnold and members of Seattle’s offensive coaching staff following the team’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

But Macdonald’s comments went further than simply acknowledging Kupp’s involvement. The Seahawks coach also admitted that changes to the team’s approach are necessary, following a stretch in which turnovers and offensive inconsistency have contributed to Seattle’s 3-3 start.

And according to Macdonald, those conversations have already produced a noticeable difference within the team.

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Mike Macdonald Reveals Cooper Kupp’s Role in Seahawks Talks

Macdonald previously indicated he planned to discuss Seattle’s offensive problems with Darnold, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and passing game coordinator Jake Peetz.

Asked Monday whether those conversations had taken place and whether Kupp was involved, Macdonald confirmed the veteran receiver was part of the process.

“It wasn’t just like one conversation. There were a lot of conversations over the last few days,” Macdonald said. “Coop’s a part of that. Coop’s a tremendous asset for us.”

“We want all those guys to feel like we’re all part of the solution and how we’re going to move forward. So, Coop’s been great.”

That involvement is notable considering Kupp’s standing within Seattle’s locker room and his history as one of the NFL’s most accomplished receivers.

The former Offensive Player of the Year has previously spoken about Macdonald’s willingness to hear directly from players, praising the Seahawks coach for maintaining open communication between the locker room and coaching staff.

Now, with the defending Super Bowl champions having lost three of their last four games, that relationship has taken on additional importance.

Macdonald described the discussions as candid and productive, while making an intriguing admission about where things stood before the meetings.

“We had some honest conversations and an honest process,” Macdonald said. “I think we’re definitely more aligned as a team than we were a few days ago, and I’m excited about where we can go.”

Macdonald did not suggest there had been a disagreement between Kupp, Darnold or the coaches. However, his acknowledgment that the team needed greater alignment indicates Seattle recognized problems extending beyond individual mistakes on the field.

Seahawks Coach Acknowledges Changes Needed Amid Sam Darnold Struggles

The conversations come at a particularly difficult moment for Darnold, whose struggles with turnovers have become one of Seattle’s biggest concerns.

The veteran quarterback has thrown seven interceptions this season, including two against Denver, as the Seahawks have slipped to .500.

Macdonald publicly backed Darnold following that defeat, dismissing the possibility of a quarterback change. But his comments Monday made clear that standing behind his quarterback does not mean standing pat offensively.

Asked directly whether the Seahawks needed to make schematic adjustments, Macdonald acknowledged that changes were warranted.

“Short answer is yes,” Macdonald said. “Long answer: are we running bad plays? No, our plays are fine. It’s how we get to the plays, how we run them, how we choose them, and how we execute them.”

That distinction is significant. Macdonald wasn’t declaring Seattle’s offensive system broken, but he was identifying problems with the decisions and execution that determine whether its plays succeed.

He also pushed back on the notion that turnovers alone explain why the Seahawks have struggled to resemble the team that won the Super Bowl in February.

Macdonald said his frustration following the Denver loss centered on Seattle’s identity and the feeling that the team wasn’t playing its usual brand of football.

Rather than placing responsibility entirely on Darnold, he emphasized addressing the fundamentals and decisions that contribute to mistakes across all three phases.

Seahawks Face Major Test Against Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle will get its next opportunity to show progress Sunday, October 25, against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s a significant test for an offense that has struggled to protect the football and consistently sustain drives.

The Seahawks could receive help from returning personnel. Macdonald said Monday that running back Zach Charbonnet will receive a full week of practice and could make his season debut against Kansas City. Starting guard Anthony Bradford could also return to a substantial role.

But the biggest question is whether the discussions involving Kupp, Darnold and Seattle’s coaches translate into a different offensive performance.

Macdonald believes the conversations were productive. He also acknowledged that the team has barely begun putting that work into practice.

“We’ve really only had one good day’s worth of work up to this point,” Macdonald said.

For the Seahawks, the next step is proving those conversations accomplished more than getting everyone on the same page.