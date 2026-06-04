Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Has Blunt Take About Appearing on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

With the Seattle Seahawks set to feature on this year’s offseason edition of Hard Knocks on HBO, head coach Mike Macdonald gave a fresh reaction. When asked about the news in an interview with Brock and Salk on 710 ESPN.

Macdonald simply said, “Good.”

Since becoming the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Macdonald seizes each new experience with an open mind. He wants to see his players tested in new ways. Hard Knocks is just another one of those challenges the Seahawks need to embrace.

Macdonald added, “I think if you look at it through the lens of like, hey, this is an opportunity for us to be us. And again, trust what’s going to end up coming out to the rest of the world, but unless we’re us, then that’s not going to come out. And so let’s just focus on being us. I think it’s that simple.”

Hard Knocks a New Test for Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks

During the Pete Carroll era of the Seattle Seahawks, the organization avoided the public scrutiny that comes from shows like Hard Knocks. However, coming off a Super Bowl championship, the NFL probably felt this was the perfect chance to highlight Seattle.

Macdonald and his players will likely have to make some adjustments with the increased eyes at practice. Macdonald alluded to the issues Hard Knocks may present in that aspect.

He said, “Now, you get a camera crew running around, I’m miked up every day, like – we’ll learn and adapt and do all those type of things. It’s all good.”

Macdonald’s attitude towards Hard Knocks highlights how the organization has changed since Carroll. Previously, Seahawks fans would never imagine appearing on such a show given the league’s typical minimal coverage of the team. Additionally, the front office and coaching staff kept their cards close to the chest more often than not.

Because the team accepted the opportunity to join Hard Knocks, it shows Macdonald’s willingness to take chances and be prepared for anything.

Seattle Seahawks Looking to ‘Run It Forward’

With the Seattle Seahawks coming off a Super Bowl victory, Macdonald addressed the mindset of the roster going into training. He believes the team needs to look forward instead of focusing on the past. While this is typically the mindset of the team, the extra emphasis helps motivate the players.

Macdonald said, “We’re using the term, we want to run it forward — ‘it’ meaning our process and who we are.”

The team entering Hard Knocks also serves as an opportunity to present that persona to the rest of the world. The process for the Seahawks since Macdonald became head coach has been consistent: what’s next? Even when the team won the Super Bowl, they were ready for whatever challenge awaited them next. For Macdonald, Hard Knocks is just another opportunity to test his team.