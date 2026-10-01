Seahawks’ Macdonald Delivers Verdict on Working for Jim Harbaugh Ahead of Chargers Game

Mike Macdonald’s climb through the coaching profession included sharply different experiences at two college football powers.

The Seattle Seahawks head coach recently described his early years at Georgia as an “absolute grind.” His lone season working under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan left a far warmer impression.

Macdonald addressed that contrast during his Sept. 30 press conference after Hawk Blogger Brian Nemhauser asked about Harbaugh’s reputation as a demanding boss.

“Speak for myself, but I think we took a lot of pride in the environment that we had,” Macdonald said in a video shared by Nemhauser. “I’m really proud of that year. There was a lot of adversity, a lot of noise in the offseason, and you felt the building come together.”

Macdonald also praised Ann Arbor as a place to live before summing up the year in clear terms.

“I look back at the experience as overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

Macdonald Praises Harbaugh’s Michigan Environment

The question followed Macdonald’s revealing interview with Graham Bensinger, during which the Seattle coach discussed his tough introduction to college coaching at Georgia.

Macdonald earned $450 per month while working on the Bulldogs’ staff, slept at the facility and regularly questioned whether he had chosen the right career. He said he was “getting yelled at every day” and acknowledged that the experience nearly drove him away from football, according to Bensinger’s profile.

His entry into Michigan came from an alternate position. Macdonald had spent seven seasons rising through the Baltimore organization before Harbaugh hired him as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in January 2021.

Nevertheless, the circumstances surrounding the Wolverines held much pressure.

Michigan was coming off a 2-4 season in 2020, and Harbaugh had signed a reworked contract that cut his guaranteed compensation. The agreement paid him $4 million in 2021 while tying additional money to championships and other incentives, per The Associated Press.

Harbaugh also overhauled his coaching staff. Macdonald, then 33, entered his first season as a coordinator with a prominent role in a program facing doubts over its direction.

The environment Macdonald described helped Michigan reverse its fortunes rapidly.

Michigan Turnaround Accelerated Macdonald’s Rise

Michigan finished 12-2, defeated Ohio State and captured its first Big Ten championship since 2004. The Wolverines also reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Macdonald’s defense allowed 17.4 points per game, the eighth-best mark in the nation. The unit surrendered 330.9 yards per game and ranked 11th nationally in red-zone defense, via Macdonald’s official Seahawks biography.

Aidan Hutchinson flourished in Macdonald’s system, setting Michigan’s single-season record with 14 sacks while becoming a first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Wolverines’ official season review captured the scale of the turnaround. Michigan earned its first victory over Ohio State since 2011 and defeated Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game.

Macdonald returned to Baltimore as defensive coordinator after the season. His speedy rise eventually brought him to Seattle, where one of his former Michigan colleagues was waiting to continue their work.

Harbaugh’s son, Jay Harbaugh, joined Macdonald’s inaugural Seahawks staff as special teams coordinator in 2024 after spending nine seasons at Michigan. The two helped the Wolverines begin a three-year run of Big Ten championships that culminated in the program’s 2023 national title.

Macdonald spent only one season in Ann Arbor, but it became a defining step in his career.