Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Gets Emotional About Kenneth Walker Before Chiefs Game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has mixed emotions about facing Kenneth Walker III on Sunday.

With Walker preparing to return to Seattle as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Macdonald was asked Wednesday, October 21, whether he had second thoughts about the departure of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl MVP.

Rather than dwell on the decision that sent Walker to Kansas City, Macdonald delivered a personal response about their relationship, the memories they shared and the challenge of stopping his former running back.

“I’ll just say, like, I love Ken,” Macdonald told reporters. “I thoroughly enjoyed him being on our football team.”

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Mike Macdonald Addresses Kenneth Walker’s Seahawks Departure

Walker helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX, earning MVP honors before signing with Kansas City in free agency.

Now, he’ll return to Lumen Field on October 25 as one of the NFL’s most productive running backs.

Macdonald acknowledged the conflicting feelings surrounding the reunion.

“I feel like we have a great relationship. I respect the heck out of him. I’m happy for him,” Macdonald said.

“Obviously, we have to do a great job of stopping him this week, but I think there’s mixed emotions in terms of, like, you’re happy for him, but also, hey, we’re trying to figure out ways to stop this guy, too, because he’s playing at a really high level.”

Pressed about how Walker’s departure unfolded, Macdonald recalled a memorable conversation the two shared following Seattle’s championship victory.

The coach explained that he and Walker spent approximately an hour together in a van following the Super Bowl, traveling to a media session.

“We were talking all sorts of stuff, you know, really nothing about football,” Macdonald said.

Later, Macdonald added that they had discussed the game, along with other subjects, including history.

“Ken’s a history buff. Talked a little history,” he said.

Macdonald also recalled the atmosphere following their championship victory.

“Could it get any better? You just won the Super Bowl. You’re hanging out with the MVP. Life’s good,” he said.

Despite their close relationship, Macdonald made clear that the Seahawks have moved forward.

“We appreciate the heck out of him. Guy’s Super Bowl MVP, helped us win a championship,” Macdonald said. “These things happen, you know. We have to move forward now. But got nothing but great things and great memories of Ken.”

Kenneth Walker Is Thriving With Kansas City Chiefs

Walker hasn’t just maintained his production since leaving Seattle. He’s emerged as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

Through five games, Walker has rushed for 665 yards and six touchdowns on 106 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He’s also caught 14 passes for 95 yards and two additional touchdowns.

His latest performance was another reminder of what Seattle lost.

Walker rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 18.

When asked Wednesday about Walker’s early success with the Chiefs, Macdonald didn’t hesitate.

“Off to a tremendous start. Stats back it up. Tape definitely backs it up. He’s playing great football,” Macdonald said.

A reporter also asked whether Kansas City was using Walker differently than Seattle had.

“They’re executing their offense and he’s moving the ball. He’s scoring. He’s doing a great job,” Macdonald answered.

Macdonald specifically highlighted Kansas City’s effectiveness operating from under center, praising both the offensive line and Walker’s vision.

“They’re actually blocking it well under center. Ken’s seeing it great, and he’s run at a high level,” Macdonald said.

Asked whether Walker’s workload, which has him on pace for a career high in carries, surprised him, the coach delivered a one-word answer.

“No.”

Seahawks Face Difficult Kenneth Walker Reunion Against Chiefs

Walker’s return comes at an uncomfortable time for Seattle.

The defending Super Bowl champions are 3-3 following a 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, with offensive struggles and an inconsistent rushing attack contributing to their difficult start.

Kansas City, meanwhile, enters the matchup unbeaten behind Patrick Mahomes and a rushing attack featuring Walker.

Macdonald called the Chiefs the league’s most explosive offense during Wednesday’s press conference, praising the combination of head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“They’re playing really complementary football. They’re playing team football,” Macdonald said. “They’re staying ahead of the sticks. They’re being very efficient.”

The Seahawks coach also emphasized that defending the run requires more than simply stacking defenders near the line of scrimmage. Seattle must maintain its leverage, execute its assignments and tackle effectively.

Those fundamentals will be tested against a player Macdonald knows exceptionally well.

Seattle and Kansas City meet Sunday, October 25, on Sunday Night Football.

For Macdonald, it means confronting a former player he helped coach to a Super Bowl championship, and whose success he now has to find a way to stop.