Mike Macdonald Has Candid Message for Raiders After Seahawks Win

The Seattle Seahawks were in a challenging game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first half, the Seahawks only recorded seven points, but despite the underwhelming performance, it was in the third quarter that Seattle established their dominance, which led to their 21-13 win in Week 10.

Seattle recorded 14 points in their third quarter, and in the second half, the Seahawks defense limited the Raiders offense to three points. This mix was enough for the Seahawks to get the win and move to 6-4.

Nonetheless, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke after the win and had a candid message for the Raiders and their head coach, Klint Kubiak, who was on his coaching staff last season as the offensive coordinator.

“I love Klint,” Macdonald said postgame on Nov. 15. “All those guys we weren’t able to retain who went with them, we love those guys. They’re doing a great job. This is a good football team. They’re well coached and tough. It’s tough for a rookie quarterback in our league to come in and play after not playing for nine weeks. But I thought he played well. He’s got a great future.”

Fernando Mendoza, who was making his first regular-season start, went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, leading to 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 71.5. Moreover, the Seahawks were able to sack him six times.

Mike Macdonald Has More Kind Words for Raiders

Macdonald shared more kind words about the Raiders coaching staff that he has a previous relationship with, as it was a competitive contest between him and those on his staff from last season.

“We’re getting after it when we tee it up and get between the white lines,” Macdonald added. “But one of the reasons we do this goes beyond football. These are relationships that we’ll have forever. Those are guys who are really good people, and they have the right stuff. I’m proud of how they do business, and I’m proud to be associated with them, as well as our coaches.”

Drew Lock on Seahawks’ Win Over Raiders

Meanwhile, Seahawks backup QB Drew Lock was effective on the times he needed to throw the ball, going 14-for-17 on his pass attempts for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and posting a passer rating of 158.0.

After the win, Lock spoke about the team’s performance as they were able to weather the storm in the first half.

“I think it just goes back to the style of football that we play,” Lock told CBS Sports postgame. “If we jump out on you early, we’re going to believe it’s going to be a long day. But if we don’t, our mentality coming out of halftime is that this is going to be our half. Whatever we want to do when we get out there, we can go do it. We just have to execute.

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot, and I think we did that a little bit. Enough to win, but not enough to put the game away, which made it a little nerve-wracking at the end. But it was a good second half. We have to find ways to keep getting better.”