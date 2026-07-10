Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Gets Blunt on Potential Super Bowl Repeat

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t getting much attention despite being the reigning Super Bowl champions. Seattle hasn’t made any blockbuster moves this offseason to put themselves in the spotlight, while their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, has.

Los Angeles made trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason to improve their defense and make it one of the best in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Seahawks did lose Kenneth Walker III and other players like Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant.

Seattle did sign Dante Fowler Jr. to replace Mafe’s production, but it appears the Seahawks will replace what they lost in free agency through in-house and the draft.

Despite all the changes, head coach Mike Macdonald is preaching a mindset to his team to show they are more than capable of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

“We’re saying that instead of running it back or defending anything, we want to run our process forward,” Macdonald told Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports in a July 9 article. “How do we be us and take the next version of us as a team forward, and do that every day?

“I don’t think that our process or our viewpoint about who we want to become, or how we get there, changes because of the Super Bowl or what we evolved to in terms of what we did every day and what our mentality was because it was the end of the season.

“I think you keep that same mentality of what we’re trying to achieve every day. Even though now it’s the 2026 season, it’s all the same thought process about how we want to be us as Seahawks.”

Seahawks HC Reaches Out for Super Bowl Repeat Advice

Moreover, Macdonald noted that he’s already reached out to those who have won back-to-back championships to learn what’s needed to defend a Super Bowl successfully.

“I have reached out to some people who have won back-to-back championships,” Macdonald added. “And it’s been great advice, but I think the thing that we learned last year is like, look, we want to do it our way with how we go about our business every day, and what’s best for the Seahawks.

“It’s great to learn from other people, but by no means are we trying to copy other people’s style or trying to do it that way. The overarching thing is, it’s the same destination, but the journey is completely different with a completely different set of people.”

Leonard Williams on Seattle Doubters Before 2026 Season

Despite the national media focusing on the Rams, Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams recently noted that he’s fine with most overlooking Seattle as a repeat Super Bowl champion.

“I think that’s something that we have out here in Seattle,” Williams said on June 11 on NFL Network. “Playing in the Pacific Northwest, we feel like we get overlooked a lot of times.

“So I feel like we already kind of have a chip on our shoulder and even after winning the Super Bowl, we’re still not considered favorites. So I think that’s definitely stacking some chips on everybody’s shoulders and we’re just saying, ‘You know, watch out.'”