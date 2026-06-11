Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sends Strong Message on Rashid Shaheed

After winning the second Super Bowl title in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks entered the NFL offseason hoping to keep their championship team intact to give them a legitimate shot at repeating in 2026.

Unfortunately, some of the team’s key players left in NFL free agency, most notably reigning Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Seahawks were able to retain one of their best offensive weapons, wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who signed a three-year, $51 million contract with Seattle.

Mike Macdonald Raves About Rashid Shaheed

Unlike last year, Shaheed, who was acquired by the Seahawks from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the NFL trade deadline, didn’t get to go through the offseason program with Seattle, but he’s getting his chance right now and is making an impression in the process.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald raved about Shaheed and is excited to see what the versatile 27-year-old can do moving forward, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Rashid, he deserves a lot of credit,” coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s been here the whole time. He’s had a great attitude. He’s had a lot of personal records in our offseason training program. The timing of our plays look like it should, given the amount of reps that are invested into it. I know I’m as excited as heck to see where it goes.”

After getting traded to the Seahawks, Shaheed made his biggest impact on punt and kick returns, with two touchdowns, but he also showed that he can be vital to the success in the passing game with his elite speed and playmaking ability, which will likely be put on display during his first full season with Seattle.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet Seemingly Ahead of Schedule

Along with Shaheed already making an impression on Macdonald during the team’s offseason program, the Seahawks got some promising signs from running back Zach Charbonnet this week, as he was seen doing some light on-field work, via Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum.

With Walker leaving the team to join the Chiefs, Charbonnet is expected to be the lead back during the 2026 NFL season.

However, he suffered a torn ACL during the NFL playoffs, an injury that can take a significant amount of time to recover from. But he seems to be making significant progress in his recovery, which is obviously a good sign for the Seahawks moving forward.

Although it seems unlikely Charbonnet will be ready to go come Week 1 in September, he may not miss as much time as expected and could play a major role for the offense sooner rather than later during the 2026 campaign.

During the 2025 NFL season, Charbonnet racked up a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns to go along with 874 yards from scrimmage. He also recorded a career-high 184 carries, which is 49 more than his previous career-best total.