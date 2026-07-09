Mike Macdonald’s Cryptic Comment Adds Twist to Seahawks-Patriots Rematch

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald did not reveal the person who gave him Super Bowl advice despite having what he called a “conflict of interest.”

That is the part designed to travel on social media. The more important part for Seahawks fans is what Macdonald’s answer says about Seattle’s preparation — and why it matters again before the Seahawks open the 2026 season against the same New England Patriots team they beat in Super Bowl LX.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Macdonald was asked who he sought advice from before Seattle’s Super Bowl matchup with New England. He immediately named Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, his former boss, then paused before adding another layer.

“Probably can’t mention one guy,” Macdonald said, “that really helped us out, that had some conflict of interest.”

Patrick guessed Bill Belichick. Macdonald laughed it off. Patrick later guessed San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Macdonald said no to that, too.

So, no, there is no confirmed identity here. The safer read is that Macdonald was not trying to start a scandal so much as avoid naming someone who may have had a relationship, allegiance or professional connection that made public credit awkward.

But the timing is what makes it interesting.

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Mike Macdonald’s Comment Comes Before a Seahawks-Patriots Rematch

Seattle’s 2026 season begins with a Super Bowl rematch against New England at Lumen Field on Sept. 9, according to the Seahawks’ official schedule. That gives Macdonald’s comment more staying power than a one-day mystery quote.

The Seahawks did not merely beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. They suffocated them.

Seattle won 29-13, sacked Drake Maye six times and intercepted him twice. Uchenna Nwosu’s 45-yard interception return helped seal the game, while Seattle’s defense kept New England from scoring until the fourth quarter.

That kind of performance creates two competing realities for Week 1.

The Seahawks have the confidence of knowing their Super Bowl plan worked. The Patriots have an entire offseason to study why it failed.

Macdonald acknowledged that problem in the same interview. He described himself as a “psycho data guy” who wants numbers and tendencies, then noted that openers are difficult because there is no current-season data. Against New England, the challenge becomes even more specific: What will the Patriots do to counter what Seattle did in the Super Bowl?

That is a more useful question than simply asking who the mystery adviser was.

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl Edge Was Preparation, Not Just Talent

Macdonald has built his reputation on disguise, pressure and forcing quarterbacks to process post-snap problems quickly. Against Maye, that mattered.

New England’s rookie quarterback was playing behind an offense that never found rhythm until the game was already out of reach. Seattle’s front created pressure. The secondary tightened throwing windows. Macdonald’s defense made the Patriots play left-handed for most of the night.

If an unnamed adviser helped Seattle identify a tendency, a preparation detail or even the right mental approach for Super Bowl week, it would fit the broader picture of how Macdonald operates. He is not anti-analytics, but he made clear on Patrick’s show that numbers do not “drive” Seattle’s decisions as much as support them.

That distinction matters. Macdonald’s Seahawks were not simply following a chart. They were using information, film study and feel for their roster to build a plan that put their players in position to win.

That is also why the Week 1 rematch is not a replay.

The Patriots now know what Seattle valued in the Super Bowl plan. The Seahawks know New England will have answers ready. Macdonald’s job is to decide how much of the championship blueprint still applies and how much has to evolve.

Macdonald Named John Harbaugh, But Kept the Other Adviser Private

The one adviser Macdonald was comfortable naming was Harbaugh, which makes sense. Macdonald coached under Harbaugh in Baltimore, including as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator before taking the Seahawks job.

That connection is clean. The other one apparently was not, at least not clean enough for Macdonald to say the name publicly.

The unanswered part will draw guesses. Former Patriots people, coaches with New England ties, or someone with a personal connection to the matchup are all obvious fan theories. But Macdonald did not confirm any of them.

That restraint should guide the interpretation. The story is not that the Seahawks had some improper advantage. There is no evidence of that. The story is that Macdonald was comfortable admitting Seattle sought perspective wherever it could find it, then kept one source private because naming him would create an issue.

For fans, the payoff is simple: Seattle’s Super Bowl plan was good enough to win a championship, and Macdonald is already thinking about how hard it will be to beat the same opponent again with a new set of assumptions.

The mystery may be fun. The rematch is the real story.