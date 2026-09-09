Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald & Wife, Stephanie Macdonald, Announce Major Life Change

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and wife Stephanie Macdonald’s family is about to change in a good way. The challenge is the personal news could impact the coach’s season with the Seahawks.

During the offseason, Mike revealed that the couple is expecting their second child. The Seahawks coach will be balancing leading an NFL team with Stephanie’s due date in December.

Mike revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl, who will join their oldest son, Jack.

“Spend all the time with our family this offseason,” Mike noted in a July 9, 2026, interview on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “Now Jax, he’s a year and a half.

“So, you know, he’s got a personality and attitude and he’s got some interests and we’re trying to teach him how to talk and it’s just so much fun right now. It’s really awesome,” the Seahawks coach added.

“…A year and a half has gone by really (fast)… We got another on the way. So ,it’s gonna be fun. … A baby girl in December … We do have a name but we’ll tell everybody a little later.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Macdonald family.

Mike Macdonald’s Wife, Stephanie Macdonald, Is a Former NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleader

Stephanie is no stranger to the NFL, even before being a coach’s wife. Macdonald’s spouse is a former NFL Pro Bowl cheerleader.

Stephanie spent time as a cheerleader for the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

Jack and Stephanie made a few cameos during HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” When Mike was still coaching for the Ravens, Stephanie opened up about her career as an NFL cheerleader.

“This is his dream job (coaching in the NFL), and cheering, that was my dream,” Stephanie noted during a 2022 interview with the Ravens’ official website. “Like, I always wanted to cheer in the NFL.

“I got to cheer for three different teams for eight years. It was a dream come true. You get to put on the superhero uniform and represent something bigger than yourself,” Stephanie added.

“I went to the Pro Bowl in 2014. It was the year that the Ravens coaches all went to the Pro Bowl.”

Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald & Wife, Stephanie, Shared Rare Moment After Super Bowl Win

NFL Films captured a rare personal moment that Mike and Stephanie shared minutes after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. Mike’s wife joked about the Seahawks coach’s viral “we did not care” comment.

“So how was your day?” Stephanie jokingly asked the Seahawks coach in the clip. “… You did it. I’m so proud of you. … We did it. And you know what? We did not care.