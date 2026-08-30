Seahawks Keep Hard Knocks Fan Favorite on 53-Man Roster

The Seattle Seahawks are officially keeping one of the breakout personalities from their season of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. has made Seattle’s initial 53-man roster,the team announced on Sunday, August 30, as the team worked through its final cuts.

For Foster, making the team would complete one of the more unlikely journeys on Seattle’s roster. He went from an undrafted rookie whose first NFL opportunity ended because of injury, to substitute teaching and selling real estate, to becoming one of the players viewers have gotten to know during Hard Knocks.

And unlike many feel-good training camp stories, this one appears to have ended with a roster spot.

Montorie Foster Became One of Seahawks’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Breakout Stories

Foster’s path back to Seattle became a featured storyline during Episode 3 of Hard Knocks.

The Seahawks’ official recap noted that Foster spent time with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2025 before an injury derailed his first opportunity. After leaving the team, Foster returned home, worked as a substitute teacher and earned his real estate license before eventually getting another opportunity with the Seahawks.

That story continued to get television time as Foster fought for a roster spot.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reported that Foster had even substituted at his former high school, St. Edward in Ohio, including an assignment covering a Latin class despite acknowledging he did not know Latin.

His NFL comeback was about more than a television storyline, however.

Foster caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s first preseason game, then added receptions of 24 and 13 yards over the Seahawks’ final two exhibitions. He finished the preseason with seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

That production gave the Seahawks a football reason to keep him after Hard Knocks gave fans a reason to root for him.