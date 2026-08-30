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Seahawks Keep Hard Knocks Fan Favorite on 53-Man Roster

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 15: Montorie Foster Jr. #87 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the first quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on August 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are officially keeping one of the breakout personalities from their season of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. has made Seattle’s initial 53-man roster,the team announced on Sunday, August 30, as the team worked through its final cuts.

For Foster, making the team would complete one of the more unlikely journeys on Seattle’s roster. He went from an undrafted rookie whose first NFL opportunity ended because of injury, to substitute teaching and selling real estate, to becoming one of the players viewers have gotten to know during Hard Knocks.

And unlike many feel-good training camp stories, this one appears to have ended with a roster spot.

Montorie Foster Became One of Seahawks’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Breakout Stories

Foster’s path back to Seattle became a featured storyline during Episode 3 of Hard Knocks.

The Seahawks’ official recap noted that Foster spent time with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2025 before an injury derailed his first opportunity. After leaving the team, Foster returned home, worked as a substitute teacher and earned his real estate license before eventually getting another opportunity with the Seahawks.

That story continued to get television time as Foster fought for a roster spot.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reported that Foster had even substituted at his former high school, St. Edward in Ohio, including an assignment covering a Latin class despite acknowledging he did not know Latin.

His NFL comeback was about more than a television storyline, however.

Foster caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s first preseason game, then added receptions of 24 and 13 yards over the Seahawks’ final two exhibitions. He finished the preseason with seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

That production gave the Seahawks a football reason to keep him after Hard Knocks gave fans a reason to root for him.

Seahawks’ Receiver Situation Opened Door for Foster

Foster also took advantage of a wide receiver competition that changed dramatically late in the preseason.

Jake Bobo, who had been expected to hold a place in Seattle’s receiver rotation, suffered a season-ending injury. Foster was immediately identified as a legitimate candidate for the opening, especially since he had emerged as a fan favorite through his Hard Knocks appearances.

Seattle then made another notable receiver decision on cutdown day.

The Seahawks are waiving 2026 sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr., according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Henderson had also been battling for a spot near the bottom of the receiver depth chart.

That makes Foster’s reported survival even more significant. A year after his first stint with Seattle ended before the regular season, he has apparently beaten out other roster contenders for the chance to begin 2026 with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Seahawks had not yet issued their complete initial 53-man roster announcement when Smith reported Foster’s status.

For fans who have followed Foster’s story on Hard Knocks, though, the biggest question surrounding his summer now appears to have an answer: he made it.

Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson

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Seahawks Keep Hard Knocks Fan Favorite on 53-Man Roster

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