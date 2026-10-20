Seattle Seahawks Get Unexpected News on 4,000-Yard Pro Bowler Amid RB Injuries

A former Seattle Seahawks free-agent target is back on the market, and the timing is difficult to ignore given the team’s ongoing running back injuries.

The New York Giants officially released veteran running back Najee Harris on Tuesday, October 20, ending his brief stint with the franchise after just five appearances.

Harris, a former Pro Bowler who rushed for more than 4,000 yards during his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, previously drew interest from Seattle. The Seahawks hosted him for a free-agent visit in March before he eventually signed with New York in August.

Now, Harris is available again, just as the Seahawks are trying to get their own depleted backfield healthy ahead of a high-profile matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seahawks Previously Hosted Najee Harris for Free-Agent Visit

Seattle’s connection to Harris is more than speculation.

On March 25, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Seahawks had hosted Harris for a visit, citing the league’s transaction wire. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the meeting.

Harris ultimately left Seattle without a contract, but the visit established that the organization had at least evaluated the former first-round pick as a potential addition.

The interest was understandable. The Seahawks had lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs in free agency, while Zach Charbonnet was recovering from a torn ACL.

Harris brought an established résumé, having rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons. The Steelers selected him No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and he earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

His more recent production has been considerably less impressive.

After an Achilles injury limited him to three appearances with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, Harris joined the Giants in August. He rushed for just 99 yards on 31 carries with New York this season, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt.

His departure also followed a frustrating performance against the New Orleans Saints on October 18, when Harris gained two yards on four carries and subsequently voiced concerns about the team’s running back rotation.

The Giants confirmed his release two days later.

Seahawks Dealing With Injuries to Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price

Harris’ availability comes at an interesting time for a Seahawks team that has been forced to navigate significant injuries in its backfield.

Charbonnet has yet to make his 2026 regular-season debut after tearing his ACL during Seattle’s playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January.

But his return is approaching.

On October 19, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Charbonnet would receive a full week of practice repetitions before Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

“Zach is going to have a full week’s worth of reps, so that’s exciting,” Macdonald said. “There’s a possibility you could see him on Sunday in some capacity.”

Seattle also faces an October 22 deadline to activate Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list or leave him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price remains on injured reserve with a chest injury. Price isn’t eligible to return against Kansas City, although Macdonald has expressed optimism about his recovery.

Those absences have left Emanuel Wilson and George Holani handling much of the workload, with Seattle struggling to establish consistency in the running game.

The Seahawks have also encountered ball-security problems in the backfield, adding another complication to an offense seeking answers after three consecutive losses.

Could Seahawks Revisit Interest in Najee Harris?

There has been no reported indication that Seattle plans to pursue Harris following his release.

And the circumstances are different from March, when the Seahawks were still assembling their backfield following Walker’s departure.

Seattle subsequently selected Price in the first round of the NFL draft, and Charbonnet now appears closer than ever to returning.

Harris’ own health and recent production are also relevant considerations. Although his four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons remain impressive, he has not returned to that level since suffering his Achilles injury in 2025.

Still, the Seahawks have already taken a look at the veteran once this year, and his sudden availability gives that previous evaluation renewed relevance.

With Charbonnet approaching a critical roster deadline, Price still sidelined and Walker returning to Seattle in a Chiefs uniform on October 25, the Seahawks have plenty of running back decisions to navigate.

Harris is now an available veteran they already know.