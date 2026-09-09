New Seattle Seahawks Owners Make Promise Hours Before Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks’ new owners do not plan to immediately put their fingerprints all over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Just hours before Seattle opened its 2026 season against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field, the Khosla family laid out a management philosophy centered on discussion, and ultimately allowing the people already running the Seahawks to make the decisions.

“I think our approach will be to have great management,” Vinod Khosla said during the ownership group’s introductory press conference on September 9. “We do have great management. They got us to the Super Bowl.”

Khosla then made the broader promise that could matter well beyond Seattle’s season opener.

“I don’t think our approach is going to be telling them what to do,” he said. “Our approach will be lots of discussions and then leave it to management to decide whether they agree with us or not.”

The comments came on an unusually consequential day for the franchise.

Seattle formally introduced the Khosla family at 11 a.m. PT at Lumen Field, according to the Seahawks. A little more than six hours later, the Seahawks were scheduled to kick off against New England at 5:20 p.m. PT in a rematch of Super Bowl LX.

Seahawks Owners Plan to Give Management the ‘Baton’

Ownership changes can create uncertainty even for successful franchises.

Seattle is beginning this one from almost the opposite position.

The Khosla family purchased a team coming directly off a Super Bowl championship, giving the new owners little reason to immediately overhaul the football operation. Khosla acknowledged as much while explaining why restraint will be part of the early approach.

“How often do you get to buy a team that just won the Super Bowl?” he said. “So the best thing we can do is not mess with a lot.”

Khosla described the relationship he wants with the Seahawks’ existing decision-makers as one involving regular communication without ownership assuming the role of football management.

“I’m very much of a fan of handing them the baton and let them do their thing and take responsibility for the results,” Khosla said.

He later reiterated the formula: “Lots of dialogue, lots of discussion, then let them make decisions.”

That amounts to a significant early vote of confidence in the structure that produced Seattle’s championship.

And unlike the kind of introductory ownership statement centered primarily on long-term aspirations, this one carries an immediate football implication: the Seahawks do not appear headed for change simply for the sake of putting a new ownership group’s stamp on the organization.

Khosla Family Takes Over Super Bowl Champions

The transition became official September 3, when the Seahawks announced that the sale from the Paul G. Allen Estate to the Khosla family had closed.

Vinod Khosla serves as chair, Neeru Khosla is the controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation, and Neal Khosla is vice chair. NFL owners had unanimously approved the transaction on August 26.

The sale was worth a league-record $9.612 billion, according to reporting cited by NFL.com.

That extraordinary price bought an unusually finished product.

Instead of inheriting a franchise requiring a rebuild, the Khoslas took control of the defending Super Bowl champions. Seattle defeated New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX and opened its title defense against those same Patriots on September 9.

“How lucky is it?” Khosla said. “How often do you get to buy a team that just won the Super Bowl?”

For Seahawks fans, the more important part of his answer was what came next.

At least at the outset of their ownership, the Khoslas are signaling that winning the franchise will not be an excuse to reinvent it.