New Seahawks OC Should Help ‘Maximize’ Kenneth Walker III’s Potential in 2025

The Seattle Seahawks have been teased with a handful of explosive performances from RB Kenneth Walker III throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. Yet, he has seen his rushing production drop every year of his career.

Could new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak be the key to unlocking Walker’s true potential in 2025?

Will Klint Kubiak Unlock Kenneth Walker III’s True Potential as a Lead RB in the NFL?

Kenneth Walker has rushed for over 100 yards in seven of his 41 games behind a suspect offensive line during his NFL career. Unfortunately, those glimpses of elite upside have been spread over three years with durability concerns and fading efficiency.

Well, Walker could have his best — and perhaps, final — chance to put it all together in Seattle with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke believes could have a positive impact on Walker’s production because of the scheme fit.

Jahnke wrote, “Klint Kubiak is the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator. He has worked as an offensive or passing game coordinator on five different teams in the last five seasons… His offenses have consistently featured the running back in the passing game. Kubiak’s teams have ranked top seven in zone concept frequency at all four stops, and the Seahawks should primarily run zone concepts this season. They ran more gap concepts last season. Walker has played notably better on zone concepts than gap, so this change should also help Walker.”

Walker started the 2024 season off with a solid 103 rushing yards and a score against the Denver Broncos, but failed to top the century mark again after missing time with an ankle injury.

Is 2025 a Make-or-Break Season for Kenneth Walker III?

Despite possessing an elite athletic profile, Walker simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy enough to definitively assert himself as the bell cow back of the Seahawks moving forward.

The downward production trend, durability issues, and a talented back in Zach Charbonnet pushing him for touches could make 2025 a make-or-break year for Walker in Seattle.

Jahnke added, “Walker has shared the backfield with Zach Charbonnet for the last two seasons, and this one will be the third. Walker has generally played on early downs and short-yardage situations, while Charbonnet would play on third downs. A significant difference in 2024 compared to 2023 is that Walker was the primary running back during two-minute drills. Walker ended up leading the league in two-minute drill receptions by a running back at 15, leading to 92 yards. In 2023, he didn’t receive a third-down target.”

For a second straight year, Charbonnet was the more efficient ball carrier. The offensive line hasn’t done Walker any favors, but at some point the backfield pecking order could change in Charbonnet’s favor.

Speaking of the offensive line, Jahnke concluded, “One consistent problem for Walker has been the Seahawks’ offensive line, which fell from an average offensive line in his first two years to a bottom-10 line last season. On the bright side, Charles Cross took a major step forward in 2024 with a 77.9 run-blocking grade and 81.3 pass-blocking grade, making him one of the best young left tackles in the league. The team also spent a first-round pick on Grey Zabel, who finished with an 86.4 run-blocking grade in his final season at North Dakota State. He’s expected to play guard for Seattle and should be an upgrade.”

If the offensive line improves and Walker can stay healthy, then we could be talking about a breakout player for Seattle in 2025.

If the downward trend continues though, then 2025 could be Walker’s last in a Seahawks uniform.