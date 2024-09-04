Seahawks Bring in 2-Time Super Bowl Playmaker as Rumors Intensify

The Seattle Seahawks are exploring possible roster moves days before the team kicks off the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Former Kansas City Chiefs speedy receiver Kadarius Toney headlines a group of players the Seahawks hosted on a Tuesday, September 3, 2024, visit. The move indicates the Seahawks are at least considering signing the two-time Super Bowl champion wideout.

“Seahawks made a few non-53 roster moves today, per NFL transactions,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta detailed in a series of September 3 messages on X. “They cut OL Max Pircher and DL Kyon Barrs off the practice squad and waived DL Buddha Jones off injured reserve.

“These moves would seem to me to make it about 99.9% that if Seattle signs Kadarius Toney it is to the practice squad. But as my blackjack history shows, I’ve often been in that 0.1%.”

Seattle also hosted defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, wideout Kaden Davis, quarterback Josh Love, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, pass rusher Kenneth Odumegwu and defensive end Tramel Walthour, per Houston KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Should the Seahawks Sign Kadarius Toney?

Toney has not quite lived up the lofty expectations that accompany being a former first-round pick. The New York Giants selected Toney with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

Kansas City acquired Toney in a 2022 trade with New York. The Chiefs released Toney as the team finalized their 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

Toney is a notable name, but Seahawks fans should not get their hopes up, even if Seattle signs the wideout. The veteran has yet to have a season notching 500 receiving yards.

At the same time, the Seahawks are not exactly desperate for help at wide receiver as the team leans on their star trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Where Toney could help Seattle the most is on special teams as the Seahawks look for creative ways to exploit the new kickoff rules.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Kadarius Toney: ‘We’re Certainly Disappointed’

There is little risk with the Seahawks signing Toney to a team-friendly deal, aside from potentially disrupting the current wide receiver group. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach admitted to being disappointed with Toney’s tenure in Kansas City. Yet, the Seahawks have never been shy on reclamation projects.

“We’re certainly disappointed,” Veach said after Toney’s release, per ESPN. “I think he’s disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he’s a bright kid, he’s a smart kid.

“When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can’t control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his [meniscus]. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate.”