Seahawks Sign 6-Foot-1 ‘Physical’ Running Back Days Before Dolphins Game

The Seattle Seahawks added to their running back room with the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders rusher Brittain Brown. The news comes as star running back Ken Walker continues to deal with an abdominal injury.

Walker has yet to practice heading into Week 3, and head coach Mike Macdonald would only say “we’ll see” as to whether the playmaker is able to get reps later in the week. Seattle also signed wide receiver Miles Boykin in the September 18, 2024, roster moves.



As a rookie, Brown played in six games for the Raiders, primarily being utilized on special teams. The 6-foot-1, 205 pound running back spent his first three college seasons at Duke. Brown went on to play his final two years at UCLA.

The running back’s best season came in 2021 when Brown notched 102 carries for 615 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Brown also added 18 receptions for 129 yards.

New Seahawks Running Back Brittain Brown’s Strength Is Physicality & Breaking Tackles

Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh are still expected to carry the load during Walker’s absence. Brown was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Brown for being a “physical runner with tackle-breaking potential.” Here’s how the analyst described Brown’s game prior to Las Vegas selecting the running back.

“Brown has a running style that lacks fluidity and the necessary quickness to stay ahead of NFL defenses,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “He sees it fairly clearly, but doesn’t have much elusiveness for the next level. He will run hard and can break tackles, but finding his own yardage will become tough for him. Brown’s lack of special teams experience and third-down value diminishes his chances.”

The Seahawks Will Face Dolphins Backup QB Skylar Thompson in Week 3

Seattle released veterans Marquise Blair and Quinton Bohanna to make room for Brown as well as Boykin. The Seahawks are looking to move to 3-0 with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Miami is dealing with their own injury issues after placing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve. Skylar Thompson is expected to get the start at quarterback versus the Seahawks in Week 3. Despite the injury, the line is moving slightly in the direction of the Fins.

Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite versus Miami after opening at 5.5 earlier this week.