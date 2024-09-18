Seahawks Land 6-Foot-4 Athletic Speedy Playmaker Amid Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves on September 18, 2024, highlighted by signing former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin. Seattle also signed running back Brittain Brown as star playmaker Ken Walker continues to deal with an abdominal injury.

The Seahawks released safety Marquise Blair and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna to make room for the new additions. These moves come just days before the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

After a standout career at Notre Dame, Boykin was selected by the Ravens with the No. 93 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Boykin spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in all 17 games in 2023.

Boykin has the prototypical size of an NFL receiver at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. Here’s a look at some of Boykin’s highlights at Notre Dame.

New Seahawks WR Miles Boykin Ran a 4.42-Second 40 Time

Seattle had brought Boykin in for a September 17, 2024, workout along with fellow receiver Denzel Mims and quarterback Ian Book. For now, it looks like Boykin is the only player from this group that Seattle is signing. Heading into the 2019 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Boykin to former Detroit Lions star wideout Kenny Galladay.

“Lingering on his tape can cause excessive focus on his inconsistencies and areas of improvement, but projecting his traits with additional coaching makes more sense,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the receiver. “Boykin’s size, length and athleticism offers exciting potential as an outside receiver with mismatch potential, but he will have to learn how to counter press, improve his routes and become more competitive when the ball is in the air.

“His size won’t matter if he doesn’t learn to impose it on others. If that happens, he’ll become an eventual starter with a high ceiling.”

The Seahawks Signing Wideout Denzel Mims Now Looks More Unlikely

It is safe to assume that, for now, the Seahawks are choosing to sign Boykin over Mims. Seattle had to release two notable veterans in Blair and Bohanna to make room for Boykin. The team would need to release another player in order to sign either Book or Mims.

Mims was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The veteran is still searching for his first NFL touchdown.