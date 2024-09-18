Seahawks Bring in Former Highly Touted Speedy Receiver Before Dolphins Game

Ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, the Seattle Seahawks brought in a pair of receivers for a workout in Denzel Mims and Miles Boykin, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Seahawks also hosted former Notre Dame standout quarterback Ian Book for the same September 17, 2024, workout.

Mims was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft with the No. 59 overall pick. Despite being a high draft pick, Mims’ NFL career has not gone quite as planned.

The playmaker’s best season came in 2020 when Mims notched 23 receptions for 357 yards. Mims has yet to record a receiving touchdown in the NFL.

The Jets traded Mims to the Detroit Lions in 2023, but the team released the wideout before the season with an injury designation. Mims has since had short stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Potential Seahawks Receiver Denzel Mims Ran a 4.38-Second 40 Time

Play

Mims has the size and speed that NFL teams covet. The receiver is 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and ran a blazing fast 4.38-second 40-time at the 2020 NFL combine. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Mims to Tre’Quan Smith.

“Mims is a long-striding outside target with excellent height, weight and speed and an insane catch-radius,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Mims. “He’s a touchdown threat anytime he’s near the red zone, with the focus and body control to finesse and finish catches above the rim.

“He struggles to release and separate from physical press corners, and he doesn’t consistently compete and outwork opponents for positioning on contested catches. If the route work and intensity catch up with his natural athletic ability, he could become a dangerous ‘Z’ receiver in a vertical offense, but the floor might be lower than some teams are comfortable with.”

Myles Boykin Was Selected by the Ravens in the 3rd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Play

The playmaker had a standout collegiate career at Baylor. Mims posted 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019. Boykin was also a highly touted prospect in his own right.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Boykin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 93 overall pick. Boykin posted 19 catches for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2020.

The former Notre Dame standout receiver played the last two seasons for the Steelers. Like Mims, Boykin also has elite size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

Seattle already has a crowded receiver room with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks opt to sign either wideout.

The Dolphins Plan to Start Backup QB Skylar Thompson vs. Seahawks

With Tua Tagovailoa headed to Injured Reserve, the Dolphins are expected to start backup Skylar Thompson at quarterback versus the Seahawks in Week 3. Miami is 1-1 and coming off a 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Seattle opened as a 5.5-point favorite versus Miami, but this line has now moved down to a 4.5-point spread.