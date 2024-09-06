Seahawks Land Ex-Cowboys Starter Days Before Broncos Game

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves days before the team kicks off the season versus the Denver Broncos. Seattle added former Dallas Cowboys Quinton Bohanna and ex-Green Bay Packers defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu.

The Seahawks also released defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and tackle Max Pircher to make room for the new additions. Bohanna is a veteran who has proved capable of playing key reps in recent years.

The defender started nine games for the Cowboys in 2022 posting 19 tackles. Last season, Bohanna spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Bohanna and Odumegwu were part of a workout Seattle hosted this week prior to the signings. The Seahawks also met with wideout Kaden Davis, quarterback Josh Love, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and defensive end Tramel Walthour, per Houston KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

What’s the Latest on Kadarius Toney and the Seahawks?

Earlier in the week, we explored the possibility of the Seahawks signing speedy wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The Seahawks hosted Toney for a visit following his release by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney remains unsigned and is expected to meet with other teams before making a decision. At this point, it would be a surprise if Toney joined Seattle prior to Week 1.

“Kadarius Toney completed his free agency visit with the Seahawks,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed in a September 4 message on X. “No signing occurred during the trip. The expectation is Toney could take at least one more visit as he sorts through options.”

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Seattle Is a 6-Point Favorite

We’re looking forward to seeing the Mike Macdonald era get started in the Pacific Northwest. Something tells us Seattle’s defense could have a lot of success as Broncos quarterback Bo Nix makes his NFL debut.

Expect Nix to see a lot of pressure as Macdonald creates coverages to rock the rookie. The Seahawks are a 6-point favorite versus the Broncos.