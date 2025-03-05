Hi, Subscriber

Seahawks Cut Ties With Former $69 Million Star Amid Major Moves

John Schneider
Getty
Seahawks GM John Schneider made the decision to release Tyler Lockett.

The Seattle Seahawks are making some difficult roster decisions as the franchise looks to get below the NFL salary cap heading into free agency. Seattle already made a series of roster cuts on March 4, 2025, headlined by the release of pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones.

After months of being mentioned as a potential cap casualty, the Seahawks made the news official by releasing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks announced the news in a March 5, post on X.

“We’ve parted ways with a franchise icon, releasing Tyler Lockett after 10 memorable seasons in Seattle,” the Seahawks detailed.

Lockett took to social media to reveal his reaction to the news. The veteran wideout is likely to have plenty of suitors now that he is an attractive NFL free agent.

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle!” Lockett said in a March 5, message on X. “I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful!

“Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!”

Former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s Cap Hit Was Slated to Exceed $30 Million in 2025

Last offseason, Lockett restructured his deal into a two-year, $29.6 million contract. The challenge is Lockett was slated to have a massive $30.9 million cap hit in 2025. Prior to the restructure, Lockett previously inked a four-year, $69 million contract that was initially set to expire after the 2025 season.

Seattle could be headed towards a completely revamped wide receiver room. In addition to Lockett’s release, DK Metcalf is seeking a trade as the playmaker eyes a new lucrative contract extension.

The early offseason signs point to Jaxon Smith-Njigba being the focal point of the Seahawks offense with Lockett and potentially Metcalf heading elsewhere.

In addition to Lockett and Jones, the Seahawks released the following players: tackle George Fant, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.

Seahawks Rumors: DK Metcalf Has Requested a Trade

The news comes as Metcalf is seeking a trade as well as a new contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will ultimately deal Metcalf. The star still has one season remaining on a three-year, $72 million contract.

“Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade, per source,” Schefter detailed in a series of March 5, messages on X. “The request came today after a series of conversations over the past two weeks. Metcalf prefers a contender. DK Metcalf also has one year left on his deal and would like a new contract, per source.”

As for Lockett, where could the star receiver land? Do not be surprised if former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll could look to begin his Las Vegas Raiders tenure with a few familiar faces from his Pacific Northwest days, including Lockett.

“One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well,” Schefter noted on X. “Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need WR help.”

