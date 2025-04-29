Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe Puts NFL on Notice With Strong 3-Word Message

Jalen Milroe may have been selected before Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft, but this does not mean the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is without something to prove as the signal-caller begins his pro career. Milroe was the fourth quarterback selected in the draft, behind Cam Ward (No. 1), Jaxson Dart (No. 25) and Tyler Shough (No. 40).

Milroe was asked for his message to NFL teams that passed on selecting him in the draft.

“Belt to (expletive),” Milroe said in an April 26, 2025, press conference when asked for his message to the league.

Milroe referenced the popular slang which has become a way to emphasize a one-sided contest. The Seahawks and Milroe appear to remember things differently on how the team evaluated the former Alabama Crimson Tide star compared to other signal-callers.



Milroe claimed the Seahawks had him as their No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2025 class, something general manager John Schneider later refuted.

“So, the Seahawks believe I’m the best quarterback in the draft and they emphasized that,” Milroe remarked. “And then also with them getting to know me is, you know, spending time with me one-on-one at the facility and just talking ball as well.

“So, (the Seahawks) just took it as an opportunity to get to know me. How I view X’s and O’s, what drives me. All the process when it comes to preparation. All those different things, you know, I was able to talk to everyone in the staff about that.”

Seahawks Plan to Have Sam Darnold Play ‘Over 90%’ of Snaps Despite Drafting Jalen Milroe

Fans may not have to wait to see Milroe on the field, even with Sam Darnold remaining as the Seahawks starting quarterback. Head coach Mike Macdonald revealed the team plans to utilize Milroe in certain packages, estimating that Darnold will still get about 90% of the snaps.

“There’s always going to be an urgency in how we’re developing our players and how we’re training them,” Macdonald told reporters on April 26. “And Jalen’s going to be right there with everybody else. But yeah, Sam’s going to take, by far and away, over 90% of our snaps this year. However Jalen deserves and earns the right to go out there, then we’ll do that.

“If it’s going to help the team, it’s best for us to move the ball and give these defensive coordinators some headaches, which I’m really happy it’s not going to be us. So, that’s awesome. And yeah, I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but it’s not an immediate need for him to go out there and be taking a bunch of snaps for us initially.”

Can the Seahawks Use Jalen Milroe Similar to How the Saints Utilize Taysom Hill?

Aside from Milroe’s confidence, what can Seahawks fans expect from the rookie quarterback? New Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak utilized Taysom Hill all over the field with the Saints.

Seattle was quick to dismiss the Hill comparisons for Milroe, but it is clear the Seahawks envision special packages for the playmaker. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Milroe to Pittsburgh Steelers legend Kordell Stewart.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Milroe. “A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels.

“… A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”