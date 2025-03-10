Seahawks Make Controversial Decision on $112 Million 4-Time MVP QB: Insider

The Seattle Seahawks are officially in the market for a new starting quarterback after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle is also in search for new players at multiple positions after cutting ties with Tyler Lockett and dealing DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yet, all eyes are on the pursuit of a quarterback as the Seahawks rebuild the team’s offense this offseason. Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold has been a popular name linked to Seattle. There is also another name that has emerged as a candidate to be the Seahawks next QB1: Aaron Rodgers.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Seahawks plan to meet with Rodgers as NFL free agency begins on March 10.

“The Seahawks are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their QB vacancy, per source,” Russini detailed in a March 9, 2025, message on X. “Rodgers is free to meet with interested teams as the QB carousel continues to spin on the eve of free agency.”

The veteran quarterback is a four-time NFL MVP, but it remains to be seen if Rodgers can return to anything close to this form.

The Seahawks Face Competition From the Steelers to Sign Sam Darnold in NFL Free Agency: Report

Rodgers technically has one season remaining on a three-year, $112 million contract. The New York Jets have already announced their intention to move on from the star, and the franchise is expected to release Rodgers.

As for Darnold, the Seahawks could face competition for the Vikings signal-caller. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also expected to make a run at Darnold, per Russini.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” Russini noted on X in a March 9, post. “Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year.”

The Seahawks’ Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers Is Sure to Prompt Backlash From Some Fans

Rodgers has been a longtime nemesis of the Seahawks dating back to some epic battles with the Green Bay Packers when Russell Wilson was still in the Pacific Northwest. Some Seahawks fans are sure to take issue with the Seahawks’ preliminary interest in Rodgers.

The quarterback’s tenure with the Jets went as bad as possible despite plenty of buzz about the signing. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes in 17 starts during the 2024 season. Fans already took to social media to express their displeasure about the idea of Rodgers.

“Why not just have kept Geno?” one fan noted.

“Nope,” added another.

“Less headaches with Sam Darnold or even Sam Howell,” a fan remarked.

“That would be the end of the Seahawks season,” said another.

“Should have just kept Geno,” added one person.



The Giants Could Battle the Seahawks for Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen what kind of deal Rodgers will command in NFL free agency. The Seahawks could look to sign a veteran and also select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. Seattle could face competition for Rodgers as the 10-time Pro Bowler has also been linked to the New York Giants.

“As we sit here 17 hours before the start of the free agent negotiating window, it appears the Giants are likely to end up with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson as their free agent QB signing,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan detailed in March 9, message on X.