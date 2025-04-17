Seahawks Predicted to Land 6-Foot-5 ‘Splashy’ Armed Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have made multiple moves at quarterback this offseason, but this is not stopping some speculation that more signal-callers could be headed to the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks essentially swapped Geno Smith for Sam Darnold in a series of roster moves and brought back a familiar face by signing Drew Lock.

Yet, the Seahawks could also look to select a quarterback for the future in the NFL draft. ESPN’s Ben Solak put together a quarterback mock draft pairing the top signal-callers with their ideal landing spots.

The analyst has the Seahawks selecting Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round with the No. 52 overall pick. Let’s dive into why Shough could be a fit for Seattle amid an offseason full of changes.

The Seahawks Predicted to Select QB Tyler Shough in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft

Shough is a name that appears to be rising up boards during the pre-draft process, at least according to analyst’s mocks. Solak argues that Shough would be a perfect fit in new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s offense.

“As the dust settles on Seattle’s tumultuous offseason, clarity has come regarding Sam Darnold’s contract with the Seahawks,” Solak wrote in an April 9, 2025, story titled, “2025 NFL quarterback mock draft: Team fits in seven rounds.” “Seattle rarely guarantees money outside the first year of a deal, but it seemingly did here. Darnold’s $15 million roster bonus for 2026 is already fully guaranteed, signaling this is likely a two-year commitment.

“That big of a commitment may preclude the Seahawks from taking a developmental QB on Day 2, but they spent one of their 30 precious pre-draft meetings with Shough, indicating there’s at least some interest,” Solak added.

“…Shough is a great fit in Klint Kubiak’s Shanahan-inspired system. He ran a ton of play-action at Louisville and is comfortable going under center, taking deep dropbacks and hitting big throws into the windows created by those fakes.”

The Seahawks Could Move on From Sam Darnold as Soon as 2026

Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million contract but recent details show that Seattle has a chance to move on from the quarterback as soon as the 2026 offseason if things do not go as planned. This leaves the door open for the Seahawks taking a quarterback in the draft, potentially even earlier than many project.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Shough a second- to third-round grade in his pre-draft evaluation of the 6-foot-5, 219 pound quarterback . The analyst praised Shough noting that “splashy arm talent throws are all over his tape.”

“He’s a talented passer with a live arm who is capable of making pro throws both intermediate and deep but battles inconsistency,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Shough. “He plays with good field vision, using his eyes to hold defenders and set up his throwing windows.

“Shough is confident and accurate when protected, but will flinch when pressure mounts, leading to spotty decision-making and big sacks. His size and passing talent will be enticing, but durability and mobility concerns are impediments he will need to overcome.”